Baseball

N2004P52009C.jpg

The conclusion of the Midcoast Babe Ruth League regular season is on the horizon as the six teams look to improve their seeding ahead of the playoffs.

The standings in the baseball league for those ages 13-15 as of Wednesday, June 28 include: Granite Coast Orthodontics 8-1, Waldoboro 4-3-1, Rollie’s 3-3-1, Union Fair Auto 3-4, P.G. Willey 2-4 and Damariscotta Lions 0-5.

