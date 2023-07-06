Baseball

The conclusion of the Midcoast Babe Ruth League regular season is on the horizon as the six teams look to improve seedings ahead of the playoffs.

The standings in the baseball league for those ages 13-15 as of Wednesday, July 5 include: Granite Coast Orthodontics 9-1, Waldoboro 5-3-1, Rollie’s 3-5-1, Union Fair Auto 3-4, P.G. Willey 2-4 and Damariscotta Lions 0-5.

