Baseball

AUGUSTA — The Midcoast Babe Ruth League all stars participated in the state 15-and-under-tournament Friday and Saturday, July 14-15 and finished 1-2 over two days in the high-profile competition. 

Midcoast, comprised of the best of the best in the MBRL, swung to a 12-0, five-inning win over Franklin County before being bounced to the loser's bracket by virtue of a 12-10, eight-inning loss to Capital Area of Augusta in games played Friday. 