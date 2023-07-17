AUGUSTA — The Midcoast Babe Ruth League all stars participated in the state 15-and-under-tournament Friday and Saturday, July 14-15 and finished 1-2 over two days in the high-profile competition.
Midcoast, comprised of the best of the best in the MBRL, swung to a 12-0, five-inning win over Franklin County before being bounced to the loser's bracket by virtue of a 12-10, eight-inning loss to Capital Area of Augusta in games played Friday.
The local squad was ousted from the tourney on Saturday 12-8 by Sanford.
Capital Area went on to defeat Sanford in the championship round on Sunday, July 16 to win the tournament.
Midcoast plated 30 runs but only brought home one win in three state games to show for their offensive prowess.
Photos from Midcoast's first state game will appear later with this story.
Players from all six MBRL teams — Rollie’s of Belfast, Waldoboro, Union Fair Auto of Rockland, P.G. Willey of Rockport, Granite Coast Orthodontics of Rockport and Damariscotta Lions — comprised Midcoast's roster.
Team members for Midcoast, coached by Scott Cournoyer and Alec Rolfe from Rollie’s, include Garak Brimer, Hayden Brimer and Tucker Marden of Rollie’s; Josh Blake of Waldoboro; Sam Wissman of Damariscotta Lions; Don Frisone of Union Fair Auto; Brian Leonard, Walker Hedrich, Cole Hedrich and Carter Campbell of Granite Coast Orthodontics; and Gavin Campbell, Tucker Whitley, Landon Hotchkin, Wes Butler and Mickey Nowell of P.G. Willey.
The following is a recap of Midcoast's three state tournament contests:
Sanford 12, Midcoast 8
At Augusta July 15, Midcoast was downed by four runs and ousted from the tournament. Midcoast scored one in the first, two in the third, two in the fifth and three in the seventh, while Sanford scored five in the first, two in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and two in the seventh.
Midcoast was led at the plate by Blake (2 singles, 2 runs), Walker Hedrich (double, single, 2 runs), Frisone (double, 2 singles, 2 runs), Leonard (single, run), Hayden (single), Garak Brimer (single) and Campbell (run).
For Sanford, Noah Bryan (single, 2 runs), Cassius Hogan (single, 3 runs), Easton Gerest (2 doubles, 2 runs), Nolan Brooks (2 singles, 2 runs), Parker Soule-Parent (run), May Cote (single, run), Kiptyn Whitten (single) and Benjamin Booker (run) paced the offense.
Cassius Hogan, Judd Rand, Whitten and Bryan pitched for Sanford and allowed 10 hits and two walks, with 14 strikeouts. Campbell, Whitley and Leonard pitched for Midcoast and allowed eight hits and 12 walks, with four strikeouts.
Capital Area 12, Midcoast 10 (8 inns.)
At Augusta July 14, Midcoast was bounced to the loser’s bracket after coming up short in a slugfest with Capital Area. Midcoast scored three runs in the first inning, four in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the seventh and one in the eighth, while Capital Area plated two in the third, two in the fourth, five in the seventh and three in the eighth.
Midcoast was led at the plate by Nowell (single), Blake (3 singles, run), Whitley (single, run), Leonard (double, 2 runs), Frisone (single), Walker Hedrich (3 singles, 2 runs), Hayden Brimer (2 singles), Marden (run), Hotchkin (run) and Cole Hedrich (double, 2 runs).
For Capital Area, Parker Morin (single, 2 runs), Wyatt McKenney (single, 3 runs), Lance Theriault (2 singles, run), Rory Foyt (2 runs), River Fallus (2 runs), Max Tibbetts (2 singles, run), Logan Norton (single, run), Landon Avery (single) and Johnathan Ramage (single) paced the offense.
Walker Hedrich, Blake and Hayden Brimer pitched for Midcoast and allowed nine hits and nine walks, with eight strikeouts. Foyt and Fallus pitched for Capital Area and allowed 13 hits and eight walks, with eight strikeouts.
Midcoast 12, Franklin County 0 (5 inns.)
At Augusta July 14, Midcoast scored nearly at will against Franklin County and emerged with a shutout victory. Midcoast scored three in the third, six in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.
The Midcoast offense was paced by Butler (run), Whitley (run), Leonard (double, 2 runs), Frisone (2 singles, 2 runs), Walker Hedrich (run, RBI), Hayden Brimer (single, run), Cole Hedrich (run), Garak Brimer (2 singles, 2 runs) and Marden (single, run).
Leonard and Hayden Brimer pitched for Midcoast and tossed a two-hit shutout. The duo walked one and struck out eight in the win. Franklin County pitchers allowed seven hits and eight walks, with eight strikeouts.
