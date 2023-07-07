The Midcoast Babe Ruth League regular season has concluded, with two teams now set to vie for the coveted league championship.
At the conclusion of play Saturday, July 8, No. 2 Waldoboro (7-3-1) and No. 4 Rollie's (6-5-1) emerged from the fray and will battle for the MBRL title Sunday, July 9 at 1 p.m. at Belfast Area High School.
The final regular-season standings in the baseball league for players ages 13-15 included: Granite Coast Orthodontics 9-1, Waldoboro 6-3-1, Union Fair Auto 5-5, Rollie’s 4-5-1, P.G. Willey 2-5 and Damariscotta Lions 0-7.
In playoff games Saturday, No. 3 Union Fair Auto defeated No. 6 Damariscotta Lions 12-2 in five innings, while No. 4 Rollie's defeated No. 5 P.G. Willey 11-3. Top-seeded Granite Coast Orthodontics and No. 2 Waldoboro received first-round byes.
Later in the day, No. 2 Waldoboro bested No. 3 Union Fair Auto 11-1 in six innings, while No. 4 Rollie's upset top-ranked Granite Coast Orthodontics 4-0 in eight innings.
No. 4 Rollie’s 4, No. 1 Granite Coast Orthodontics 0 (8 inns.)
At Belfast July 8, Rollie’s broke a scoreless tie with a four-run eighth inning and knocked the top seed from the postseason.
Rollie’s was led at the plate by Cole Gerrish (run), Stuart Knowlton (run), Hayden Brimer (run, RBI), Tucker Marden (hit, 2 RBIs) and Camden Springer (run).
For Granite Coast Orthodontics, Cole Hedrich (hit), R.J. Bixby (hit) and Ryder Lombardo (hit) keyed the offense.
Gerrish, Hayden Brimer, Knowlton, Springer and Evan Fountain all pitched for Rollie’s and allowed three hits and five walks, with seven strikeouts. Brian Leonard and Carter Campbell toed the rubber for Granite Coast Orthodontics and allowed one hit and five walks, with 15 strikeouts.
No. 2 Waldoboro 11, No. 3 Union Fair Auto 1 (6 inns.)
At Belfast July 8, Waldoboro bested Union Fair Auto for the second time in as many days by mercy rule and advance to the championship round. Waldoboro scored one in the first, three in the third, one in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixth, while UFA scored its run in the sixth.
The Waldoboro offense was led by Austin Lash (hit, 3 runs), Jacoby Severson (hit, 3 runs), Josh Blake (2 runs, 2 RBIs), Griffin Holgerson (hit, 2 RBIs), Wyatt Hood (hit, run, RBI), Liam Feeley (hit), Cole Escancy (run), Austin Wilshire (hit, RBI), Joc Thompson (run), Jaydiin Ruiz (hit, RBI) and Zak Curtis (hit).
For Union Fair Auto, Aiden Willis (2 hits), Levi Philbrook (hit, RBI), Dom Frisone (hit), Grady Geretz (hit) and Donovan Guptill (run) led the offense.
Lash and Severson combined to allow five hits and four walks, with three strikeouts on the bump for Waldoboro. Philbrook and Geretz yielded a combined eight hits and five walks, with eight strikeouts for UFA.
No. 4 Rollie’s 11, No. 5 P.G. Willey 3
At Belfast July 8, Rollie’s rolled on to the next round of the playoffs with an eight-run win over P.G. Willey. The higher seed scored four times in the second, added five in the fourth and two more in the fifth, while P.G. Willey plated two in the fifth and another in the sixth.
The Rollie’s offense was paced by Cole Gerrish (2 runs, RBI), Stuart Knowlton (hit, 2 RBIs), Hayden Brimer (hit, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Tucker Marden (hit, run, RBI), Garak Brimer (hit, run, 2 RBIs), Evan Fountain (hit, run, RBI), Tanner Oathout (run), Carter Fournier (hit, 2 runs) and Connor Faulkingham.
For P.G. Willey, Landon Hotchkin (run), Kai Young (hit), Ian Hammond (hit, run), Liam Day-Lynch (hit) and Mickey Nowell (2 hits, run, RBI) led the offense.
Knowlton, Hayden Brimer and Sam Jewett pitched for Rollie’s and allowed five hits and seven walks, with eight strikeouts. Young, Day-Lynch and Hotchkin all toed the rubber for P.G. Willey and allowed six hits and seven walks, with four strikeouts.
No. 3 Union Fair Auto 12, No. 6 Damariscotta Lions 2 (5 inns.)
At Belfast July 8, Union Fair Auto went on the offensive early and often and bounced the Lions from postseason contention. Union Fair Auto scored six in the first, single runs in the second, third and fourth innings and a three-run fifth, while the Lions plated single runs in the third and fifth frames.
The higher seed was keyed at the dish by Josh Pratt (hit, 3 runs), Aiden Willis (2 runs), Levi Philbrook (2 hits, 2 runs, RBI), Dom Frisone (hit, run, 3 RBIs), Dylan Chiaramonte (run, RBI), Brady Philip (2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Grady Geretz (hit, 2 RBIs), Abram Philbrook (hit, RBI) and Ryan Maynard (run).
For the Lions, B. Gamage (hit, run), Drew Nichols (run, RBI) and Ryan Powell (hit) led the offense.
Chiaramonte and Willis each pitched for UFA and allowed two hits and five walks, with seven strikeouts. Andreas Eraklis, Sam Wissman and Forest Storrer pitched for the Lions and yielded eight hits and seven walks, with five strikeouts.
The following is a recap of recently reported results:
Waldoboro 16, Union Farm Equipment 6 (5 inns.)
At Rockland July 7, Waldoboro put the game out of reach with an eight-run fifth inning and emerged with a win in the regular season finale for both squads. Waldoboro also scored four in the first, two in the second, one in the third and one in the fourth, while Union Farm Equipment plated one in the first, two in the second and three in the fifth.
Waldoboro was paced at the plate by Austin Lash (2 hits, 3 runs), Jacoby Severson (2 hits, run), Josh Blake (2 hits, 2 RBIs, 3 runs), Cole Escancy (hit, run, RBI), Griffin Holgerson (hit, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Liam Feeley (hit, RBI), Parker Eaton (hit), Landon Morrison (hit, run, RBI), Devin Benedix (hit, run), Wyatt Hood (2 hits, run), Joc Thompson (run, RBI), Zak Curtis (hit, run) and Austin Wilshire (run, RBI).
For Union Fair Auto, Josh Pratt (run), Brady Philip (run), Grady Geretz (RBI), Levi Philbrook (hit, run), Dom Frisone (2 hits, RBI), Takuma Steinberger (run), Ryan Maynard (run), Abram Philbrook (hit, RBI) and Aiden Willis (hit, run) led the offense.
Lash, Severson and Thompson all pitched for Waldoboro and allowed five hits and five walks, with 10 strikeouts. Levi Philbrook, Dylan Chiaramonte, Willis and Geretz all pitched for Union Fair Auto and surrendered 15 hits and 12 walks, with eight strikeouts.
Rollie’s 3, P.G. Willey 2
At Rockport July 6, Rollie’s edged the hosts and rolled to a one-run win. Rollie’s scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, while P.G. Willey plated runs in the first and sixth innings.
The Rollie’s offense was keyed by Cole Gerrish (hit), Stuart Knowlton (2 runs), Tucker Marden (hit, RBI), Garak Brimer (RBI), Evan Fountain (2 hits, run) and Aidan Howard (hit, RBI).
For P.G. Willey, Landon Hotchkin (run), Kai Young (hit), Alec Brown (hit, run) and Jake Perez (hit, RBI paced the offense.
Hotchkin, Young and Brown pitched for P.G. Willey as the trio allowed five hits and four walks, with four strikeouts. Gerrish, Knowlton and Hayden Brimer pitched for Rollie’s and yielded three hits and one walk, with eight strikeouts.
Granite Coast Orthodontics 5, Rollie’s 4
At Belfast July 5, the visitors held off a furious seventh-inning rally and earned their ninth win in 10 tries. GCO plated four runs in the first inning and one in the fifth, while Rollie’s scored its runs in the seventh.
Granite Coast Orthodontics was led on offense by Carter Campbell (2 hits, run), Cole Hedrich (hit, run, RBI), Walker Hedrich (run), Brian Leonard (hit, run, 2 RBIs) and R.J. Bixby (hit, run).
For Rollie’s, Stuart Knowlton (run), Hayden Brimer (run, RBI), Tucker Marden (hit, 3 RBIs), Garak Brimer (2 hits), Carter Fournier (hit), Aidan Howard (run) and Connor Faulkingham (run) paced the offense.
Leonard, Walker Hedrich, Ryder Lombardo and Campbell worked the bump for GCO and allowed four hits and five walks, with 11 strikeouts. Camden Springer, Hayden Brimer, Knowlton and Cole Gerrish pitched for Rollie’s and allowed five hits and eight walks, with 13 strikeouts.
Waldoboro 6, Rollie’s 3
At Waldoboro June 29, the hosts scored the first six runs of the game and held off a late rally en route to a three-run win. Waldoboro scored on in the fourth and five in the fifth, while Rollie’s plated all three of its runs in the seventh.
Waldoboro was led on offense by Austin Lash (2 hits, run), Jacoby Severson (run), Jaydiin Ruiz (run, RBI), Josh Blake (3 hits, RBI, run), Landon Morrison (run), Colby Simmons (run) and Griffin Holgerson (hit, RBI).
For Rollie’s Carter Fournier (hit, run, RBI), Sam Jewett (hit, run) and Camden Springer (hit, run) paced the offense.
Lash and Severson pitched for Waldoboro and allowed three hits and seven walks, with 11 strikeouts. Stuart Knowlton, Jewett and Hayden Brimer all pitched for Rollie’s and surrendered six hits and six walks, with 15 strikeouts.
P.G. Willey 19, Rollie’s 15
At Rockport June 25, the hosts outlasted the visitors in an exciting, back-and-forth ball game. P.G. Willey scored one in the first, one in the second, four in the third, five in the fourth, seven in the fifth and one in the sixth, while Rollie’s scored two in the first, six in the third, four in the fifth and three in the seventh.
P.G. Willey was paced at the dish by Landon Hotchkin (2 hits, 2 RBIs, 3 runs), Tucker Whitley (hit, RBI, 3 runs), Alec Brown (2 hits, 2 runs, 4 RBIs), Ian Hammond (run, RBI), Dom Domareki (2 hits, run, 4 RBIs), Mickey Nowell (hit, run, 2 RBIs), Larkin Mott (hit, run), Wes Butler (hit, run), Garrett Hall (hit, 2 runs), Will Laidlaw (run) and Brandon Nelson (hit, 3 runs).
For Rollie’s, Cole Gerrish (2 hits, 2 runs, RBI), Stuart Knowlton (3 runs, 2 RBIs), Camden Springer (hit, 2 RBIs), Hayden Brimer (2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Tucker Marden (3 hits, 3 runs, 4 RBIs), Garak Brimer (hit, run, RBI), Evan Fountain (3 hits, run, RBI), Tanner Oathout (run), Carter Fournier (run, RBI), Aidan Howard (hit), Sam Jewett (RBI), and Michael Alley (run) paced the offense.
Gerrish and Springer pitched for Rollie’s and allowed 12 hits and four walks, with four strikeouts. Brown, Hall and Whitley pitched for P.G. Willey and allowed 13 hits and 10 walks, with eight strikeouts.
Rollie’s 3, Waldoboro 3 (10 inns.)
At Waldoboro June 25, the two squads were forced to settle for a 3-3 tie in an effort to get in the second game of the day’s doubleheader. Waldoboro scored single runs in the second, fourth and ninth innings, while Rollie’s plated single runs in the fourth, fifth and ninth.
Rollie’s was keyed at the plate by Cole Gerrish (3 hits, RBI), Stuart Knowlton (2 hits, run), Evan Fountain (hit), Garak Brimer (hit, RBI), Sam Jewett (hit), Tanner Oathout (hit, run), James Hines (hit, RBI), Tucker Marden (hit, run) and Michael Alley (2 hits).
For Waldoboro, Josh Blake (hit), Jaydiin Ruiz (hit, 2 runs), Austin Wilshire (hit, run), Liam Feeley (hit, 2 RBIs), Devin Benedix (hit, RBI) and Colby Simmons (hit) paced the offense.
Hayden Brimer, Knowlton and Jewett all toed the rubber for Rollie’s and allowed six hits and six walks, with 10 strikeouts. Jacoby Severson and Benedix pitched for Waldoboro and allowed 13 hits and five walks, with seven strikeouts.
Granite Coast Orthodontics 11, Waldoboro 1 (6 inns.)
At Rockport June 25, Granite Coast Orthodontics continued to play at high level with a mercy rule win over Waldoboro. GCO scored one in the first, four in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth and one in the sixth, while Waldoboro scored its run in the fourth.
Granite Coast Orthodontics was led on offense by Carter Campbell (single, 2 runs), Cole Hedrich (double, 2 runs), Walker Hedrich (2 runs), Brian Leonard (double, 2 singles, run, stolen base), Thomas Leadbetter (single, 2 runs), Gavin Campbell (2 doubles, run) and R.J. Bixby (single, run).
For Waldoboro, Jaydiin Ruiz (single, stolen base), Devin Benedix (run), Wyatt Hood (single) and Trent Wallace (single) paced the offense.
Esancy, Joc Thompson, Hood and Benedix all pitched for Waldoboro and allowed nine hits and six walks, with six strikeouts. Carter Campbell and Leadbetter pitched for GCO and allowed three hits and five walks, with eight strikeouts.
Granite Coast Orthodontics 4, P.G. Willey 2
At Rockport June 25, Granite Coast Orthodontics doubled up its competition and swung to a two-run win. GCO plated all four runs in the fourth, while P.G. Willey plated its runs in the sixth.
GCO was keyed at the plate by Carter Campbell (single, run, stolen base), Jack Lytton (run, stolen base), Walker Hedrich (run) and Brian Leonard (double, run, stolen base).
For P.G. Willey, Landon Hotchkin (run, stolen base), Alec Brown (run, stolen base) and Jake Perez (single) paced the offense.
Walker Hedrich and Brian Leonard combined on a one-hitter on the hill for GCO as the duo yielded five walks and struck out 14. Hotchkin and Tucker Whitley pitched for P.G. Willey and allowed two hits and four walks, with 12 strikeouts.
P.G Willey 11, Waldoboro 3
At Waldoboro June 23, P.G. Willey pushed past the hosts and emerged with an eight-run victory. P.G. Willey scored two in the first, three in the second, one in the third, three in the fifth and two in the sixth, while Waldoboro plated one in the first and two in the fourth.
The P.G. Willey offense was paced by Landon Hotchkin (2 singles, 2 runs), Tucker Whitley (single), Kai Young (2 singles, run), Dom Domareki (single, run), Mickey Nowell (single, run), Liam Day-Lynch (double, 2 runs), Wes Butler (single), Alec Brown (single, run), Larkin Mott (run), Garrett Hall (single, run) and Ian Hammond (home run).
For Waldoboro, Jacoby Severson (single, run), Josh Blake (single), Joc Thompson (single), Jaydiin Ruiz (single), Devin Benedix (single, run), Cole Esancy (single, run) and Colby Simmons (single) keyed the offensive attack.
Brandon Nelson, Whitley and Young all pitched for P.G. Willey and allowed seven hits and seven walks, with eight strikeouts. Waldoboro pitchers allowed 12 hits and eight walks, with 15 strikeouts.
