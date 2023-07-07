Baseball

The Midcoast Babe Ruth League regular season has concluded, with two teams now set to vie for the coveted league championship.

At the conclusion of play Saturday, July 8, No. 2 Waldoboro (7-3-1) and No. 4 Rollie's (6-5-1) emerged from the fray and will battle for the MBRL title Sunday, July 9 at 1 p.m. at Belfast Area High School.

Tags

Recommended for you