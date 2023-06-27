SEARSMONT — Waldo County Little League has a new champion at the helm as Belfast Blue and Tri-Town squared off amidst spitting rain at James L. Robbins Field Monday, June 26.
Tri-Town — last year’s league champion — scored first, but it was Belfast Blue that scored often and got supreme pitching from hurler Quinn Coleman as the higher seed swung to a 5-1 win and the coveted league title.
Belfast Blue finished the season with an 11-1 record, while Tri-Town finished the campaign 7-4-1.
Video from this game will appear later with this story.
Team members for Belfast Blue, coached by Brian McCarthy, Ryan Lister and Chris Coleman, include Campbell McCarthy, Emery Lister, Quinn Coleman, Thatcher Otis, Max Dyer, Tyson Bryant, Jed Otis, Elliana Brimer, Landon Lamar, Archer Otis, Maxton Siragra and Mason Goulart.
Team members for Tri-Town, coached by Paul Thibodeau, Amy Flood and Oai Ha, include Lan Ha, Gus Goleb-Hamel, Zephyr Stoddard, Ashton Doolan, Carter Bradford, Kordel Walker, Quillan Campoamor-Mentlik, Kale Cushman, Caleb Ryan and Killian Nichols.
The following is a recap of the league championship game:
Belfast Blue 5, Tri-Town 1
At Searsmont June 26, Belfast Blue plated a run in nearly every frame and swung to the Waldo County Little League title. Belfast Blue scored one in the first, two in the third, one in the fourth and one in the fifth, while Tri-Town plated its lone run in the first.
Belfast Blue was keyed at the plate by McCarthy (2 doubles, run, stolen base), Lister (single), Thatcher Otis (single, run), Bryant (double), Jed Otis (single), Lamar (run) and Archer Otis (single, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases).
For Tri-Town, Ha (single, run, 2 stolen bases), Goleb-Hamel (double) and Campoamor-Mentlik (double, stolen base) paced the offense.
Coleman went the distance on the rubber for Belfast Blue and allowed three hits and two walks, with 15 strikeouts. Goleb-Hamel and Doolan pitched for Tri-Town and allowed seven hits and four walks, with 10 strikeouts.
Tri-Town jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Ha singled, stole second and third and came in on a passed ball.
Then, Belfast Blue knotted the score in the bottom of the frame and never trailed again.
McCarthy led off with a double, stole third base and came in on a wild pitch, while Belfast Blue took a 3-1 lead in the third, which began when Lamar reached on a dropped third strike, Archer Otis singled and Siragra walked to load the bases.
Lamar motored in after a wild pitch and Listed plated Archer Otis as Belfast Blue took a two-run lead.
Thatcher Otis singled in the fourth and came in on a double by Bryant, while Archer Otis reached by a walk and came in on a double by McCarthy in the fifth to round out the Belfast Blue scoring.