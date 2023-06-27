Baseball

SEARSMONT — Waldo County Little League has a new champion at the helm as Belfast Blue and Tri-Town squared off amidst spitting rain at James L. Robbins Field Monday, June 26.

Tri-Town — last year’s league champion — scored first, but it was Belfast Blue that scored often and got supreme pitching from hurler Quinn Coleman as the higher seed swung to a 5-1 win and the coveted league title.

