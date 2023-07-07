Baseball

The Midcoast Babe Ruth League regular season and early-round playoff games have concluded, as two teams will vie for the coveted championship. 

At the conclusion of single-elimination playoff games on Saturday, July 8, No. 2 Waldoboro (7-3-1) and No. 4 Rollie's (6-5-1) emerged from the fray and will battle for the MBRL title on Sunday, July 9 at 1 p.m. at Belfast Area High School. 

