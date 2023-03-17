The high school unified basketball season continued to chug along through the month of March, with the numbers on the scoreboard often as large as the smiles on the faces of the student-athletes.
Midcoast teams — including Oceanside of Rockland, Camden Hills of Rockport, Medomak Valley of Waldoboro, Mount View of Thorndike and Belfast — have a few regular-season games remaining on their schedules before teams that opt to participate will shift focus to end-of-season festivals, held at various locations statewide.
The following is a recap of recently-reported results:
Oceanside 68, Belfast 56
At Rockland March 9, the Mariners sailed to a 12-point win over the Lions. Oceanside held a 38-28 lead after one half of hardwood play.
Brian Farnham led the Mariners with 18 points, while Shawn Williams added 16; Olivia Robbins, 14; Deven Short, eight; John Burchett, six; Autumn Pierce, four; and Jayson Seiders, two.
For the Lions, Eddie Blakesley tossed in 22 points, while Nick Duffelmeyer and Brianna Grindle added six; Steven Degraff, Mila Fensie, Thomas Young and James Salo, four; and Tobey Jones and Aryana Ellsworth, two.
Winslow 46, Mount View 45
At Thorndike March 9, the Black Raiders edged the Mustangs by a point. Mount View held a 20-14 edge at halftime.
Sammi Cole paced Mount View with 10 points, while Christian Moody and Brayden Bartlett added eight; Laurel Huntsburger and Julie Gray, six; Jeremy Moulton, five; and Billy Bragdon, four.
Emma Waterhouse led Winslow with 16 points, while Josh Soule added 13.
Morse 77, Medomak Valley 64
At Waldoboro March 9, the Shipbuilders stayed on course and navigated to a 13-point win over the Panthers. Morse held a 38-26 edge at halftime.
Landen Stewart tossed in 28 points to pace the Panthers, while Isaac Richardson added 26 and Austin Richardson 10.
For the Shipbuilders, Noah Kent poured in a game-high 36 points, while Noah Thayer added 14; Case Jacobs, 11; Elias Ware, 10; and Zeke Walker, six.
Oceanside 79, Medomak Valley 58
At Rockland March 7, the Mariners sailed to a double-digit win over the Panthers. Oceanside led 41-30 at halftime.
Deven Short poured in 27 points for Oceanside, while Brian Farnham added 24; Olivia Robbins, 16; Autumn Pierce, eight; and Shawn Williams, three.
For Medomak Valley, Isaac Richardson scored 34 points, while Landen Stewart added 18 and Austin Richardson six.
Oceanside 43, Camden Hills 36
At Camden March 6, the Mariners erased a first-half deficit and sailed past the Windjammers. Camden Hills led 20-16 at halftime.
Shawn Williams scored 15 points to pace Oceanside, while Brian Farnham and Deven Short added 10; Jayson Seiders, four; and Autumn Pierce, two.
Levi Thomas and Fisher Thomas netted 10 points for Camden Hills, while Christopher Genthner added six; Madison Marshall and Emily Brown, four; and Emma Deetjen, two.