Basketball

The high school unified basketball season continued to chug along through the month of March, with the numbers on the scoreboard often as large as the smiles on the faces of the student-athletes.

Midcoast teams — including Oceanside of Rockland, Camden Hills of Rockport, Medomak Valley of Waldoboro, Mount View of Thorndike and Belfast — have a few regular-season games remaining on their schedules before teams that opt to participate will shift focus to end-of-season festivals, held at various locations statewide.

Tags

Recommended for you