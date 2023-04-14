Basketball

Basketball graphic

AUGUSTA — For high school basketball fans who pine for the inclusion of instant replay — a grumble which grew to a roar at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season —those changes appear to be on the horizon.

At a Maine Principals’ Association media advisory committee meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, April 12, Mike Bisson, assistant executive director, said he does not anticipate “any pushback to the plan” of implementing instant replay, which will be voted on Thursday, April 27 at organization's annual Interscholastic Business Meeting April 27 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport.

Tags

Recommended for you