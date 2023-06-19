ROCKLAND — A day after heavy rain hit the Midcoast, fishermen headed for Rockland Harbor, inside the historic breakwater on Penobscot Bay, to satisfy their need for speed and, in doing so, take home coveted bragging rights.
The 2023 Maine Lobster Boat Racing season made its annual stop in Rockland on Sunday, June 18, Father's Day, as races contended with overcast skies, a bit of rain and choppy surf, some of which could be seen crashing over the walls of the nearly mile-long breakwater.
Maria’s Nightmare II, captained by Jeremy Beal, finished as the fastest boat of the event at 49 miles per hour. La Bella Vita, with Jeff Eaton, was second at 41 mph, and Witching Hour, Nick Wiberg (speed unavailable).
The race season goes from June to August and includes stops in Boothbay Harbor (June 17), Rockland (June 18), Bass Harbor (June 25), Moosabec Reach, Beals Island/Jonesport (July 1), Stonington (July 9), Friendship (July 23), Harpswell (July 30), Winter Harbor (Aug. 12), Merritt Bracket, Pemaquid (Aug. 13), Long Island (Aug. 19) and Portland (Aug. 20).
Te annual meeting/awards banquet is at Robinson's Wharf in Southport on Oct. 14.
Races are broadcast on VHF Channel 10.
The Rockland event was spearheaded by Nick O'Hara and Mike Mayo of Journey's End Marina in Rockland.
The following are results from the Sunday's races:
Work boats under 24 feet
Class A Skiffs 16-feet and under with outboards up to 30 hp, Operator 18 years and younger: 1, Nugget, Annabelle Kimball (21.4 mph).
Class B Inboards, outboards or outdrives, 31 to 90 hp: 1, Scream Time, Mason Vintinner (43.1 mph); and 2, Nugget, Cameron Murphy (23 mph).
Gas-powered work boats 24 feet and up
Gasoline Class A – 4 & 6 cylinder 24 feet and over: 1, Cindy Jen, Jon Johansen (11.1 mph).
Gasoline Class C - V8, 376 to 525cid, 28 feet and over: 1, Black Diamond, Lindsay Durkee (30.3 mph).
Diesel-powered work boats 24 feet and up
Diesel Class C - 236 to 335 hp, 24 to 33 feet: 1, Last Design, Ray Fagonde (30.7 mph); and 2, Miss Attitude, Adam Kimball.
Diesel Class D - 236 to 335 hp, 34 feet over: 1, Rich Endeavor, Colyn Rich (20.8 mph).
Diesel Class E - 336 to 435 hp, 24 to 33 feet: 1, Audrey May, Randy Durkee (39.4 mph); 2, Destiny, Danny Eaton; 3, Guilty Pleasure, Jake Dugas; and 4, Kameron & Hope, Shawn Carlson.
Diesel Class F - 336 to 435 hp, 34 feet and over: 1, Faith Melle, Winfred Alley (38.8 mph); and 2, Southern Comfort, Avery Waterman (20 mph).
Diesel Class G - 436 to 550 hp, 28 to 35 feet: 1, SPLT Second, David Osgood (34 mph).
Diesel Class H - 436 to 550 hp, 36 feet and over: 1, Melynda M., Willie Coombs (30 mph); 2, Fallen Angel, Brodie Eaton (25 mph); and 3, First Team, Travis Otis.
Diesel Class I - 551 to 700 hp, 28 to 35 feet: 1, Lil’ Lisa Marie, Gary Genthner (39.7 mph).
Diesel Class K – 701 to 900 hp, 28 feet and over: 1, La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton (43 mph); 2, Witching Hour, Nick Wiberg (38 mph); and 3, Shooting Star, Steven Osgood (33 mph).
Diesel Class L – 901 hp, 28 feet and over: 1, Maria’s Nightmare II, Jeremy Beal (49.1 mph); and 2, Less Than Knot, Cooper Nelson (39 mph).
Diesel Class M(A) – 40 feet and over, up to 500 hp: 1, Sea Urchin, Alan Knowlton; and 2, Pull ‘n Pray, Justin Papkee.
Diesel Class M(B) – 40 feet and over, 501 to 750 hp: 1, Kimberly Ann, Eric Beal (37.5 mph); 2, Alexsa Rose, Matt Shepard; and 3, Noah & Lilly, Eric Harjala.
Diesel Class N – 40 feet and over; 750 hp and over: 1, Natalie E., Dana Beal (38 mph); and 2, Obsession, Ryan Lemieux; and did not start, Anxiety, Heron Arey.
Gasoline Free for All: 1, Black Diamond, Lindsay Durkee (26 mph).
Diesel Free for All: 1, Maria’s Nightmare II, Jeremy Beal (49.9 mph); 2, La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton; 3, Less Than Knot, Cooper Nelson; 4, Witching Hour, Nick Wiberg; and 5, Alexsa Rose, Matt Shepard.
Wooden Boats B (36 feet and over): 1, Sari Ann, Vance Bunker (23 mph); and 2, Sari Ann I, Jon Johansen (20.7 mph).
Fastest Lobster Boat: 1, Maria’s Nightmare II, Jeremy Beal (49 mph); 2, La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton (41 mph); and 3, Witching Hour, Nick Wiberg.