Sports

ROCKLAND — A day after heavy rain hit the Midcoast, fishermen headed for Rockland Harbor, inside the historic breakwater on Penobscot Bay, to satisfy their need for speed and, in doing so, take home coveted bragging rights.

The 2023 Maine Lobster Boat Racing season made its annual stop in Rockland on Sunday, June 18, Father's Day, as races contended with overcast skies, a bit of rain and choppy surf, some of which could be seen crashing over the walls of the nearly mile-long breakwater.

Scenes from the Maine lobster boat races in Rockland, Maine on June 18.

Tags

