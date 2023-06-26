WISCASSET — While most race tracks in the Northeast canceled their weekly programs on Saturday, June 24 due to inclement weather, Wiscasset Speedway decided to roll the dice and move forward with their Group 2 racing program.
It was a success as the track was able to get in its four weekly divisions before the skies opened.
Pat Murphy and Daniel Harding won their qualifying heat races in the Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Model Division. Murphy held the early advantage in the 40-lap feature as Frank Moulton and Chris Burgess battled for second behind him. Trouble brewed behind the leaders as Tiger Colby and Alex Waltz collided on lap nine, which resulted in a caution. Race leader Pat Murphy made the decision to head to the pits under caution due to radio issues, and, ultimately, forfeited his lead.
Chris Burgess powered to the lead on the restart and began to pull away. Meanwhile, Brett Osmond and Harding collided while battling for third on lap 19. The cars got locked together, which resulted in another mid-race caution. Chris Burgess held strong on the restart and maintained his lead after another quick caution on lap 21. Murphy also was back on the charge in the second half of the race, to break into the top three on lap 24.
Chris Burgess and Will Collins went head-to-head on a late restart with two laps to go. Sylas Ripley took a hard spin on the restart, as he miraculously avoided contact with competitors and the wall. That brought out one final caution.
Burgess and Collins squared up again on the final restart and it was a fight to the finish. The drivers came to the line door-to-door, but Chris Burgess merely edged him with a .035 margin of victory.
It was Chris Burgess’ first career Late Model victory at Wiscasset. Murphy, Harding and Brent Roy rounded out the top five.
Jeremy Glazier pulled away with the early lead in the 25-lap feature for the Portland Glass Strictly Streets. A spin on lap 11 brought the field together, but Glazier maintained his advantage on the restart. Drivers behind him began to stack up and Zach Emerson and Ashton Burgess went door-to-door for third. The two drivers made contact, which resulted in Ashton Burgess going for a spin.
Glazier maintained command on the restart and extended his lead to a full two seconds with just three laps to go. He continued his dominance through the closing laps, to pick up his first feature victory at the track in 14 years. Mac Hannan Jr., Calab Emerson-Mains, Wade Kennedy and Dan McKeage Jr. rounded out the top five.
The night concluded with a 30-lap feature for the T&L Automotive Modifieds. Ryan Ripley powered to the early lead, but a spin by Faith Cleaves brought the field together on lap nine. Ripley remained steadfast on the restart, and pulled away from his competitors. Multi-time champion Adam Chadbourne also was on the move, as he cleared Scott Trask for third on lap 15. Rookie Garritt McKee Jr. faced mechanical troubles on lap 18, followed by a spin.
Ryan Ripley and Wayne Whitten squared up on the restart, but Ripley was able to maintain his edge. He sailed off into the sunset, to pick up his third feature victory of the season in the Modifieds. Wayne Whitten, Adam Chadbourne, Nick Reno and Scott Trask rounded out the top five.
Note: Wiscasset Speedway also hosted the Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Mini's on Saturday night. Following an on-track incident and subsequent elongated red flag on lap 7 of their feature race, track ownership elected to park the division for the remainder of the night. There will be no official results from this race.