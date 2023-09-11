Cross-Country

BELFAST — Despite not scoring as a team through two regular season meets, the Belfast boys and girls cross country teams have put their best foot forward through the early stages of the regular season.

The Lion girls have only three runners and the boys two, short of the five required to record a team score. But the local squad is focusing on fun and individual improvement as they hosted a seven-team meet Friday, Sept. 8 at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.