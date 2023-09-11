BELFAST — Despite not scoring as a team through two regular season meets, the Belfast boys and girls cross country teams have put their best foot forward through the early stages of the regular season.
The Lion girls have only three runners and the boys two, short of the five required to record a team score. But the local squad is focusing on fun and individual improvement as they hosted a seven-team meet Friday, Sept. 8 at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.
The Brunswick boys and girls each nabbed first-place honors in that meet, which also featured individual runners from Islesboro.
Girls team scores were Brunswick 44, Boothbay/Wiscasset 56, Medomak Valley 74, Nokomis 77, Mount Ararat 101, Belfast and Islesboro no score.
Boys team scores were Brunswick 29, Messalonskee 60, Mount Ararat 86, Cony 92, Nokomis 121, Boothbay/Wiscasset 135 and Belfast, Islesboro and Medomak Valley no score.
Individual local girls results were — 5, Kaylee Collamore, Med, 24:04.59; 6, Ava Collamore, Med, 24:05.13; 8, Amber Pendleton, Med, 24:36.52; 16, Meara Mcvearry, Bel, 26:52.68; 35, Jalyn Drost, Med, 32:12.40; 36, Estella Sprague, Bel, 32:58.79; 42, Lillian Reed, Isles, 35:15.93; 45, TigerLily Curtis, Bel, 36:02.24; 49, Tilia Meinersmann, Med, 39:37.61; and 50, Kylie Blake, Med, 39:37.72.
Individual local boys results were — 18, Tristan Hughes, Bel, 20:06.32; 37, Atticus Blue, Med, 22:34.77; 44, Colby Daigle, Med, 23:20.25; 47, Louis Outerbridge, Isles, 23:36.85; 61, Evan Rush, Med, 27:49.09; and 70, Kai Kutsy-Durbin, Bel, 33:44.84.
Camden Hills, Belfast runners put feet first in race at Bangor meet
At Bangor Sept. 1, runners from Camden Hills and Belfast began their regular seasons, which the Windjammer girls celebrated with a team win.
Girls team scores were Camden Hills 24, Hampden Academy 49, Bangor 65 and Belfast no score.
Boys team scores were Hampden Academy 19, Camden Hills 40, Bangor 85, Brewer 114 and Belfast no score.
Individual local girls results were — 1, Jenna VanRyn, CH, 20:28.41; 4, Jaden Johnson, CH, 21:34.30; 5, Siena Scordino, CH, 21:34.81; 6, Isabella Anderson, CH, 21:50.21; 8, Marguerite Worner, CH, 22:18.99; 9, Flynn Layton, CH, 22:19.06; 10, Cara Rothwell, CH, 22:26.55; 11, Cassie Middleton, CH, 22:39.69; 25, Meara Mcveary, Bel, 25:00.09; 29, Faye Hildreth, CH, 25:38.74; 30, Audrey Heyniger, CH, 25:40.28; 33, Liana Talty, CH, 25:50.05; 35, Matilda Schroeder, CH, 26:04.27; 36, Lucinda O’Brien, CH, 26:12.50; 38, Awnin Oxley, CH, 26:15.10; 39, Chloe Day-Lynch, CH, 26:43.69; 40, Kaya Bournival, CH, 26:55.77; 41, Chloe Root, CH, 26:58.80; 42, Maddy St. Charles, CH, 27:04.05; 54, Estella Sprague, Bel, 31:59.19; 55, Amelia Mills, CH, 33:23.38; and 57, TigerLily Curtis, Bel, 34:02.67.
Individual local boys results were — 2, Sam Tooley, CH, 18:04.98; 7, Will Meyer, CH, 18:30.34; 9, Walker Hedrich, CH, 18:44.08; 10, Colin Wright, CH, 18:48.11; 12, Graham Stoughton, CH, 18:52.24; 14, Ben Pike, CH, 18:58.56; 15, Zachary Clement, CH, 19:05.21; 17, Oliver Wight, CH, 19:16.11; 19, Ian Kozeilec, CH, 19:24.48; 24, Tristan Hughes, Bel, 20:11.45; 26, Jack Stephenson, CH, 20:57.09; 27, Baxter Thackeray, CH, 21:03.74; 28, Mickey Nowell, CH, 21:06.44; 29, Ethan Cohen, CH, 21:15.58; 30, Tommy Clemente, CH, 21:21.39; 32, Teague Buchanan, CH, 21:29.83; 33, Bennett Cohen, CH, 21:32.21; 47, Zach Egeland, CH, 23:28.70; 48, Oliver Adams, CH, 23:31.81; 56, Kergan Thomann, CH, 25:33.71; 59, Tate Hearst, CH, 25:43.44; 60, Dublin Neault, CH, 25:58.28; and 67, Quinn Ryan, CH, 35:27.68.