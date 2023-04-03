SEARSPORT — This spring, members of the Searsport District High School track-and-field team are hard at work as they prepare for the season.
And, for the first time in school history, the Vikings will do so without their longtime leader.
Mike Vasiliauskas, who taught at Searsport District Middle School 40 years, retired in June as coach and educator. His last day with the district was June 13.
The 67-year-old Vasiliauskas, affectionately referred to as "Mr. V" by most, taught middle school four decades in sixth, seventh and eighth grades, most recently sixth-grade social studies and English the final few years of his tenure.
He also was the middle school’s longtime cross-country and outdoor track coach.
“I’ve been teaching for 40 years, which to some people is quite the accomplishment,” said Vasiliauskas, who now lives in Old Orchard Beach with his wife, Mary. “Especially when you’re in the middle school. And I’ve been coaching for 40 years, too. And it was time. When you’re going to be 68 this year, it’s time to just relax.”
“It was just time to turn the page and start a new book.”
Vasiliauskas first came to Searsport when he took a teaching position in 1982. He had graduated from Middletown High School in Middletown, Conn. in 1973 and later graduated from Southern Connecticut State College (now Southern Connecticut State University) in 1977 with a teaching degree.
While his coaching career was primarily as a track-and-field coach, it began a bit fortuitously as he joined the team at New Britain High School in Connecticut (he later transferred to Middletown) only after he was cut from the baseball team.
“The jayvee coach liked me a lot and things were looking pretty good until the varsity coach came along," he said.
Interestingly enough, the jayvee coach was George Springer, grandfather of current Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer III, who also was a shop teacher at the school.
“When George Springer talks about his high school days — he went to New Britain High School but then moved over to a prep school — his high school coach was Ken Kezer. That’s the coach who cut me.”
Irv Black, a legendary coach in The Constitution State who led New Britain to 28 state track-and-field titles, then welcomed Vasiliauskas onto the team.
“He was a big name in track,” said Vasiliauskas of Black. “He got me on track and then I moved over to Middletown, did track and then I went to Southern Connecticut and did track and cross country there. That started it all.”
After a few years teaching at Searsport, Vasiliauskas took over as the middle school cross-country coach, where the Vikings won back-to-back Busline League championships in 1985 and 1986.
Then, he took over as the high school’s cross-country coach, where he led the Vikings to the 1987 state Class C championship in his first season.
The following spring, he opened a door and, well, the brainchild for the Searsport track-and-field team was born.
According to Vasiliauskas, Searsport, which has been a Class C and D school in enrollment over the years, had a club track team in the late 1970s that had since disbanded.
“I looked in the old shed,” he said. “The garage down by the end of the school. And sure enough there were a some javelins, some shot puts, a discus. So, we started it in 1988.”
“We had some good runners back then in Andy Spaulding and Karen Fields, so we got started. I didn’t know much about field events at the time but through the years I learned all about them.”
Searsport has experienced varying levels of success over the decades, but could never feasibly contend for state championships due to the small size of the majority of their teams.
“For some kids you’d talk about track with them and they’d say ‘I don’t want to do that,’ ” Vasiliauskas said. “We knew that we could never win a state championship in track. You couldn’t even win a meet basically. In track you need numbers and quality. So all the kids that participated went in as individuals and were successful as individuals in their own ways. I think all of them were equally important and I treated it that way.”
There was even a two-year period in the 2000s where the team lost its funding. Still, Vasiliauskas coached the team.
“I have a ton of respect for what Mike V. did here,” said Jeff Golder, who assisted Vasiliauskas for years and now is the head track-and-field coach. “The only reason we truly have a program, in my eyes, is because of all the work he put into it. He and Mary did lots of fundraisers with the teams. He kept track alive here.”
Forty years is a long time to do anything, even something in which one has a deep passion. Vasiliauskas said having a short memory and focusing on the road ahead has been his secret.
“Forgetting some things are good," he said. "People that get burned out dwell on past things and if you dwell on things, I guess that might not be good. Forget about the bad things, move on and look for the good things.”
Now, Vasiliauskas, who has three grown children (all of whom participate in track) and seven grandchildren, has enjoyed retirement.
An avid Washington Nationals' fan, Vasiliauskas made the trip to West Palm Beach, Fla. to attend spring training practices.
And, with his grandchildren getting older, it may be difficult to teach this old dog new tricks.
“We might go and help out at track meets somewhere around here,” he said. “My grandson wants to get involved in track in his school and it’s right nearby.”
For Vasiliauskas, the more things change, the more they stay the same.