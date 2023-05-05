Sports

Rainy day

Raindrops falling on a puddle.

 Photo courtesy of Sarah Palmer

A perfect storm of consistent periods of inclement weather and unplayable field conditions, along with a shortage of officials and, in some cases, bus drivers, have conspired to make life more difficult for school athletic administrators, and, subsequently, the young student-athletes who want to compete.

Traditionally, school athletic directors have many proverbial balls to juggle and a multitude of factors to consider when they try fulfill a season's original schedule.

Boots and umbrella