ROCKLAND — It was sweet relief for the top-ranked team in the Rockland Adult Dodgeball League on Wednesday night, April 12 as it traversed down a much more difficult road to claim the coveted league championship.

Top-ranked Blue Balls, which had won 15 straight games entering Wednesday’s playoffs at the Flanagan Community Center, extended that win streak to 16 before they were bounced to the loser’s bracket by No. 5 Ballzinga.

Scenes from the Flanagan Community Center's dodgeball championships on April 12 in Rockland, Maine.

