ROCKLAND — It was sweet relief for the top-ranked team in the Rockland Adult Dodgeball League on Wednesday night, April 12 as it traversed down a much more difficult road to claim the coveted league championship.
Top-ranked Blue Balls, which had won 15 straight games entering Wednesday’s playoffs at the Flanagan Community Center, extended that win streak to 16 before they were bounced to the loser’s bracket by No. 5 Ballzinga.
However, the league’s No. 1 team rattled off five straight wins after that — including two straight in the championship final against No. 2 Poke and Hope — to nab the coveted league title.
The league has taken on a life of its own in recent years with players taking outfits, antics and crowd participation to the next level.
In essence, Wednesday’s championship playoff combined all the fun nuances of a rock concert and pro wrestling show, combined with spirited gamesmanship and healthy, competitive fire from teams.
The 21-game regular season featured seven weeks of play with three games per week for teams. Tournament games were best-of-three affairs.
The final regular-season standings included: Blue Balls 19-2, Poke and Hope 17-4, ABI Masonry 14-7, Village Idiots 12-9, Ballzinga 11-10, Rec Rats 11-10, Midnight Wranglers 9-12, Don’s Discount 9-12, Bobby Buckleberry 2-19 and Disaster 1-20.
Team members for Blue Balls include Ryan Blackman, Brian Blackman, Cameron Robinson, Duncan Widdecombe, Chris Hart, Ryan Creamer and Ryan Ripley.
Team members for Poke and Hope include Lee Smith, Tim Jackson, Sara Cullity, Dylan Maloney, Ryan Jackson, Jason White, Jason Stevens, Matt Migliore, Christie Baron, Heath Smith, Chris Burns and Lily Smith.
Playoff results included: No. 9 Bobby Buckleberry beat No. 10 Disaster, No. 7 Midnight Wranglers beat No. 8 Don’s Discount, No. 1 Blue Balls beat No. 9 Bobby Buckleberry, No. 5 Ballzinga beat No. 4 Village Idiots, No. 2 Poke and Hope beat No. 7 Midnight Wranglers, No. 3 ABI Masonry beat No. 6 Rec Rats, No. 5 Ballzinga beat No. 1 Blue Balls, No. 2 Poke and Hope beat No. 3 ABI Masonry, No. 8 Don’s Discount beat No. 9 Bobby Buckleberry (Bobby Buckleberry eliminated), No. 6 Rec Rats beat No. 10 Disaster (Disaster eliminated), No. 4 Village Idiots beat No. 8 Don’s Discount (Don’s Discount eliminated), No. 7 Midnight Wranglers beat No. 6 Rec Rats (Rec Rats eliminated), No. 2 Poke and Hope beat No. 5 Ballzinga, No. 3 ABI Masonry beat No. 4 Village Idiots (Village Idiots eliminated), No. 1 Blue Balls beat No. 3 ABI Masonry (ABI Masonry eliminated), No. 1 Blue Balls beat No. 5 Ballzinga (Ballzinga eliminated), No. 1 Blue Balls beat No. 2 Poke and Hope and No. 1 Blue Ball beat No. 2 Poke and Hope (Poke and Hope eliminated).
Previous league champions included: 2022 Cloud 9, (two-year absence due to pandemic), 2019 ABI Masonry, 2018 ABI Masonry, 2017 Benchwarmers, 2016 Benchwarmers, 2015 Rec-‘n-Crew, 2014 Rec-‘n-Crew, 2013 Benchwarmers and 2012 I’d Hit That.
The league was canceled weeks into the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and also was canceled in 2021.