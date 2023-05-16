Sports

WISCASSET — The track hosted its first Group 2 night race of the season on Saturday, May 13, which feature the Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis, Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models, T&L Automotive Modifieds, Portland Glass Strictly Streets and the flex Chestnut Auto Roadrunners divisions at Wiscasset Speedway.

The night kicked off with a 40-lap spotlight feature for the Outlaw Minis. Jimmy Childs won the qualifying heat race and pulled ahead with the early lead in the feature. Zach Audet also was on the move early, as he cleared Jeff Farrington for the runner-up spot on lap five. Kyle Willette and Craig Robbins tangled on lap seven, which resulted in a caution. Kyle Willette took the “gentleman’s rule” after the contact, which allowed Robbins his spot back as he restarted at the end of the field.

