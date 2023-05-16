WISCASSET — The track hosted its first Group 2 night race of the season on Saturday, May 13, which feature the Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis, Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models, T&L Automotive Modifieds, Portland Glass Strictly Streets and the flex Chestnut Auto Roadrunners divisions at Wiscasset Speedway.
The night kicked off with a 40-lap spotlight feature for the Outlaw Minis. Jimmy Childs won the qualifying heat race and pulled ahead with the early lead in the feature. Zach Audet also was on the move early, as he cleared Jeff Farrington for the runner-up spot on lap five. Kyle Willette and Craig Robbins tangled on lap seven, which resulted in a caution. Kyle Willette took the “gentleman’s rule” after the contact, which allowed Robbins his spot back as he restarted at the end of the field.
A spin by Bryan Robbins on lap 14 brought the field together and Childs and Audet went head-to-head on the restart as Willette maneuvered to third after his prior struggles. A late-race caution on lap 30 was followed by another red flag due to a hard hit by Ian Fraser in turn three on the restart. The race then was reduced to 35 laps by race control. Audet got the one-up on Childs on the restart and pulled away to pick up the victory. Willette rounded out the top three.
The Late Models took to the track for their 40-lap feature race. Chaos ensued from the get-go as multiple drivers tangled on the initial start. That initiated a chain reaction of cautions, which resulted in a call for single-file restarts. When this did not work, the field was parked until the conclusion of the Roadrunners feature.
Once the field returned to the track, Ryan St. Clair took over the top spot. Two cautions followed and the leaders jumped the start on the second restart, which forced Ryan St. Clair back to the second row per Wiscasset rules. He quickly overtook his grandpa, Dave St. Clair, for the runner-up spot and made his way to Jon Emerson’s outside on lap 25. Ryan St. Clair swiftly took over the top spot and pulled away for a final time to capture the victory. Emerson and Will Collins rounded out the podium.
Alec Brown took the early lead in the 20-lap Roadrunners feature, but Noah McGrath was on his heels, and took the top spot on lap three. Chip Farrington also was on the move, as he cleared Kyle Enman for the runner-up spot on lap six. He reeled in Noah McGrath in the closing laps of the race, dove to his inside and subsequently took the top spot with three laps to go. Farrington held strong to pick up his second consecutive victory. McGrath and Enman rounded out the top three.
Adam Chadbourne held the early lead over Steve Reno in the 30-lap Modified feature. Meanwhile, trouble struck early for Nick Reno and Scott Trask as the drivers spun in the opening laps of the race. Both were able to keep rolling as the field stayed green. Wayne Whitten clipped the slower lap down cars of Mark Simond on lap 16, which caused Simond to spin. This resulted in a mid-race caution.
Chadbourne maintained his edge on the restart but his #1 machine blew up for the second straight week on lap 19, which resulted in a late-race caution. Ryan Ripley took over the top spot on the restart, but two late-race cautions brought the field together. After he overcame his early-race struggles, Reno powered to the top spot on the final restart. He held off Ripley in the closing laps to pick up the victory. Reno's father, Steve, rounded out the top three.
The night concluded with a 25-lap feature from the Strictly Streets. Calab Emerson-Mains took off with the early lead in the feature, but multiple cautions halted the racing and created a start-stop effect. Two consecutive cautions and a red flag on lap 18 also resulted in a single-file restart with just seven laps to go. Emerson-Mains held strong on the restart, and pulled ahead of Zach Emerson as drivers went three-wide for third behind the leaders. Mac Hannan Jr. won the battle for third, but Calab Emerson-Mains took home the whole pot, which snapped a nearly four-year winless streak and scored his first career Strictly Street victory at Wiscasset Speedway.
The individual race results included:
Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis (35 laps) – 1, Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2, Jimmy Childs, Leeds; 3, Kyle Willette, Winslow; 4, Jeff Farrington, Newcastle; 5, Larry Melcher, Fayette; 6, Ian Fraser, Belmont; 7, Bryan Robbins, Montville; 8, Jason Kimball, Pittston; 9, Craig Robbins, Montville; and 10, Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont.
Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Model Sportsman (40 laps) – 1, Ryan St. Clair, Liberty; 2, Jonathon Emerson, Oxford; 3, Will Collins, Waldoboro; 4, Kris Matchett, Skowhegan; 5, Brent Roy, Vassalboro; 6, Ben Ashline, Fairfield; 7, Eddie McDonald, Rowley, Mass.; 8, Dave St. Clair, Liberty; 9, Chris Burgess, Hartford; 10, Daniel Harding, Fairfield; 11, Sylas Ripley, Warren; 12, Patrick Murphy, Woolwich; 13, Frank Moulton, Pittston; 14, Brett Osmond, Wiscasset; 15, Randy Barker III, Wilton; 16, Ryan Esancy, Appleton; 17, Ray Dinsmore, Limerick; 18, Jet Decker, Chesterville; and 19, Shane Clark, Winterport.
Chestnut Auto Roadrunners (25 laps) – 1, Chip Farrington, China; 2, Noah McGrath, Sanford; 3, Kyle Enman, Durham; 4, Alec Brown, Hope; 5, David Whitelaw, Readfield; 6, Ken Turner, South China; 7, Mike Landry, Madison; 8, Jeremy Westhaver, Bristol; 9, Logan Odone, Appleton; 10, Tyler Field, Warren; 11, Kayle McLatchy, Jay; 12, Skip Meservey, Warren; and 13, Carl Conant, Lewiston.
T&L Automotive Modifieds (30 laps) – 1, Nick Reno, West Bath; 2, Ryan Ripley, Thomaston; 3, Steve Reno, West Bath; 4, Matt Sanborn, Hermon; 5, Ryan Robinson, Clinton; 6, Wayne Whitten Jr., Kennebunk; 7, Scott Trask, Richmond; 8, Mike Brown, Hope; 9, Adam Chadbourne, Woolwich; 10, Garritt McKee, Dixmont; 11, Faith Cleaves, Pownal; and 12, Mark Simond, Lewiston.
Portland Glass Strictly Streets (25 laps) – 1, Calab Emerson-Mains, Richmond; 2, Zach Emerson, Sabattus; 3, Mac Hannan Jr., Washington; 4, Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham; 5, Kurt Hewins, Turner; 6, Joe Harriman, Montville; 7, Shawn Emery, Limerick; 8, Scott Eck, Lisbon; 9, Ethan Dinsmore, Hope; 10, Scott Wiggin, Somersworth; 11, Chuck Wagstaff, Boothbay Harbor; 12, Dylan Lancaster, Skowhegan; 13, Alex Cromwell, Westport; 14, Jeremy Glazier, Appleton; 15, Brady Romano, Livermore Falls; 16, Landon Tapley, Washington; 17, Wade Kennedy, Sebago; 18, Andrew Glynn, Farmingdale; and 19, Ashton Reynolds, Liberty.
