BELFAST — RunBelfast is back on its feet, sneakers laced and ready for its five-event program for 2023 — with one notably exception.

While the series, which consists mostly of 3.1-mile runs, will not include the longstanding "Kilted Canter" 5-kilometer event, a new race, the "Run Wild!" 5K, has been added.

