• Waldo County YMCA cross-country 5K, Saturday, Sept. 23, time to be determined (date may change).
• Lions "Ghostly Gallop" 5K, Saturday, Oct. 28, time to be determined.
"Paces for PAWS" and "Run Wild!" will be on the Belfast Rail Trail: "Paces for PAWS" will start at the depot at the far end of the trail, while "Run Wild!" will consider having its start/finish on Front Street at Marshall Wharf. Both are fairly flat, out-and-back courses.
The Rotary "Bug Run" offers a fairly flat course that includes a few gentle hills, shaded neighborhoods, stretch along the waterfront, and the Armistice Foot Bridge across the Passagassawakeag River.
The Lions "Ghostly Gallop" will be staged at Belfast Area High School with a course that winds through scenic Belfast neighborhoods.
The Bug Run is the Saturday during Harbor Fest. And the YMCA run, while still being finalized, will use the cross-country trails behind Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.
Runners have the option to register for the RunBelfast series of runs.
There will be a special sign-up sheet available during preregistration for the "Paces for PAWS" 5K on June 3 for individuals who plan to participate in the five RunBelfast events.
By completing the sheet entries and paying a $100 fee, an individual will be registered for the five runs and be eligible for any run-related goodies.
Additional information and sign-ups are at the RunBelfast home page: runbelfast.org/.
The RunBelfast website states: Being active is a goal of RunBelfast. Hike in the woods, walk the Rail Trail, run the city streets. Stay safe, but stay active.
