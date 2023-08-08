Field-hockey

WATERVILLE — The Coastal Field Hockey Play Day championships, an annual Midcoast precursor to the start of the high school season for stick-wielding student-athletes for four decades, is taking its show on the road.

Now in its 40th year, this summer's iteration will be held on the artificial turf at Thomas College on Wednesday, Aug 23 and will feature a wider range of teams which span statewide rather than simply the general Midcoast area.

