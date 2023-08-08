WATERVILLE — The Coastal Field Hockey Play Day championships, an annual Midcoast precursor to the start of the high school season for stick-wielding student-athletes for four decades, is taking its show on the road.
Now in its 40th year, this summer's iteration will be held on the artificial turf at Thomas College on Wednesday, Aug 23 and will feature a wider range of teams which span statewide rather than simply the general Midcoast area.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and includes teams from Camden Hills of Rockport, Biddeford, Bangor, Old Town and host Belfast.
Prior to this year, the event has never been held anywhere but Belfast Area High School, Point Lookout in Northport or Camden Hills.
It originated in 1983 under longtime BAHS coach Allen Holmes and later moved to Camden Hills — where his daughter Jan Holmes-Jackson — then coached the Windjammers as it was a more central location for participating teams.
When Holmes-Jackson took over at BAHS after her father retired from coaching at the end of the 2012 season, the event moved back to BAHS and eventually to the turf at Point Lookout after the Lions moved their home games to that venue.
Holmes-Jackson said the decision to move the game to Thomas College was primarily a parking issue at Point Lookout with so many teams and spectators set to attend the event.
The option to play at BAHS was available, but Holmes-Jackson wanted the games on turf as so many games in the postseason are played on the faster surface.
Last year’s event would have been the 40th anniversary, but it was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic. Other than that one blip on the radar, the event has been held annually — with Midcoast teams prominently represented — since 1983.
While the venue and teams have changed, the event’s non-traditional scoring system for games — 25 minutes in length — will remain the same.
One point is earned for a shot on goal saved by the goalie and five points for a goal. Each team will play four games, with a tournament champion declared at the conclusion of the final game based on the accumulation of total team points throughout the day.
Concessions also will be available.
The schedule of games for 2023 includes: Bangor versus Belfast, 10 a.m.; Old Town versus Camden Hills, 10:30 a.m.; Camden Hills versus Belfast, 11 a.m.; Bangor versus Biddeford, 11:30 a.m.; Belfast versus Old Town, noon; Camden Hills versus Bangor, 12:30 p.m.; Belfast versus Biddeford, 1 p.m.; Old Town versus Bangor, 1:30 p.m.; Biddeford versus Camden Hills, 2 p.m.; and Biddeford versus Old Town, 2:30 p.m.