WATERVILLE — The Coastal Field Hockey Play Day championships, in its first iteration inland, featured a bevy of high-quality stick play on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Thomas College.
The 40th year of the preseason high school event ushered in teams from further reaches of the state, including Lewiston, Bangor and Old Town, along with mainstays Camden Hills of Rockport and Belfast.
Belfast amassed 96 points to finish first, while Lewiston (40 points) finished second, Old Town (22 points) third, Bangor (16 points) fourth and Camden Hills (10 points) fifth.
Prior to this year, the event never had been held anywhere but Belfast Area High School, Point Lookout in Northport or Camden Hills.
Point Lookout, where Belfast plays the majority of its home games, was unavailable for the event. Lion coach Jan Holmes-Jackson felt it was important for the games to be played on turf — as many regional and state championship-events are — so the games were moved to Thomas.
Games were 25 minutes in length and, as it has since 1983, featured an unconventional point system as five points are awarded for each goal and one point for each shot on goal saved by the goalie.
“The coastal championship has changed a lot throughout the years,” said Holmes-Jackson. “It’s not all coastal teams anymore and I wanted it to be played on turf so we went to Thomas College, which is a beautiful facility. It was a very fun day of field hockey [Wednesday].”
“Field hockey is a turf sport and playing on that surface allows us to truly play the game at another level,” said Camden Hills coach Lindsey Clement. “It’s all about clean skills and true field hockey strategy. We have a good blend of versatile veterans and gritty rookies, so we’re using preseason to try new things and find some momentum. Today we tried different formations and put people in new positions. Collaboratively our group played defensively today and we didn’t find good offensive momentum or possession.”
Rosters for the two Midcoast squads included:
Belfast — Emily Friel, Sophia Larrabee, Lawless Desrochers, Sophia Taylor, Kayla Wight, Jara Brown, Jocelyn Zalleau, Ava Markham, Allison Friel, Laura Carpenter, Kali Knight, Halle Tarbox, Danielle Hicock, Breanna Shorey, Payten Wadsworth, OraLee Woodbury, Nikki Shorey and Grace Woods. The team is coached by Holmes-Jackson.
Camden Hills — Amelia Lincoln, Brooklyn Rollins, Seren Landfair, Hayley Orne, Zoe Davis, Abby Strout, Isabella Burke, Winona Lincoln, Korsen Landfair, Katie Kunkle, Natalie Lindahl, Charlotte Thackeray, Natalie Hall, Sara Ackley, Alex Turner and Delfina De Acevedo Ramos. The team is coached by Clement.
Previous tournament champions include: 1983 — Georges Valley of Thomaston; 1984 — Belfast; 1985 — Belfast; 1986 — Belfast; 1987 — Searsport; 1988 — Belfast; 1989 — Belfast; 1990 — Belfast; 1991 — Belfast; 1992 — Belfast; 1993 — Belfast; 1994 — Rockland; 1995 — Belfast; 1996 — Belfast; 1997 — Belfast; 1998 — Belfast; 1999 — Belfast; 2000 — Mount View of Thorndike; 2001 — Belfast; 2002 — Belfast; 2003 — Belfast; 2004 — Belfast; 2005 — Belfast; 2006 — Belfast; 2007 — Belfast; 2008 — Camden Hills; 2009 — Mount View; 2010 — Mount View; 2011 — Belfast; 2012 — Belfast; 2013 — Mount View; 2014 — Camden Hills; 2015 — no champion crowned; 2016 — Belfast; 2017 — Belfast; 2018 — Belfast; 2019 — Belfast; 2020 — no tournament held (COVID-19); 2021 — Belfast; and 2022 — Belfast.