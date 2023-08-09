Field-hockey

Gloria Hewett

Gloria Hewett.

 Photo courtesy of Gloria Hewett

THORNDIKE — A new era of field hockey at Mount View High School — and Regional School Unit 3 — is set to begin this fall as longtime teacher and coach Gloria Hewett has hung up her whistle and stepped away from the blackboard.

Hewett coached her final game in the fall — a 2-1, double-overtime, Class C North quarterfinal playoff loss to Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield — and announced her resignation in December.

