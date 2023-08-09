THORNDIKE — A new era of field hockey at Mount View High School — and Regional School Unit 3 — is set to begin this fall as longtime teacher and coach Gloria Hewett has hung up her whistle and stepped away from the blackboard.
Hewett coached her final game in the fall — a 2-1, double-overtime, Class C North quarterfinal playoff loss to Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield — and announced her resignation in December.
Hewett coached the Mustangs 18 years, including the last 15 seasons. She also guided the team for three years in the 1980s and combined for more than 150 career wins.
“I’m just nearing that age where it feels like the right time,” she said. “I’m going to be 64 in a few weeks. I’ve been doing it a long time and love the kids, but there comes a time when you recognize it’s time to step away and let someone else give it their best shot.”
Jenn Gunderman has been tabbed as the school’s new varsity coach. Hewett coached two of Gunderman's daughters during her tenure with the Mustangs.
Hewett said various team- and school-related circumstances that arose since the pandemic also factored into her decision to step down, but opted not to comment on those issues.
“Last year I graduated eight players who were seniors and two managers who were seniors," she said. "So I graduated 10 kids and six of those eight players started with me on a travel team in third grade. It just felt like the right time. It was a good year to say goodbye.”
She had considered teaching for one more year, but she decided making a clean break — getting done with coaching and teaching — would make the transition easier.
“I don’t want to be that person who stayed too long," she said. "The coach or teacher that it’s just time or they’re not fully invested. I could feel that change. It hadn’t happened yet, but I could feel it was nearing. There’s other things I want to do in life.”
Hewett retired after 34 years of teaching in June, 27 of of those years came at Mount View Junior High School and Mount View High School.
Hewett coached three years in the 1980s and stepped down after she and her then-husband left the area.
When she returned in 2007, she was ready for a new challenge. And in the time she was gone, the local youth field hockey program in Waldo County had blossomed.
“That really pushed Mount View into an era of field hockey where it was really successful," she said. "It really took off for a long time.”
She won the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B coach of the year in 2008 and her team earned a share of the KVAC Class B championship in 2010 with Nokomis of Newport.
While those years were arguably the peak of her tenure, Hewett’s teams were always in the playoff mix either in Class B or more recently in Class C.
The Mustangs and county-rival Belfast Lions played many epic games over that time.
Hewett graduated from Maranacook Community School in 1977 after she attended Kents Hill School for her first three years of high school. She played field hockey, basketball and softball for the Black Bears as all three teams made the postseason her senior year.
She then went on to graduate from the University of Maine in Orono in 1981 with a degree in education and also walked on and played for the school’s field hockey team.
“They didn’t do scholarships back then,” she said. “It was pre-Title IX scholarships so I just walked on, tried out and made the team and I was a mid for four years.”
While not at the high school varsity level, Hewett also has spent time coaching basketball and softball. Her first coaching job was at 16 years old, coaching her younger sister’s summer league softball team. She also has helped with the Mustang track-and-field program.
Hewett ends her tenure as an athletic coach with fond memories, as she added: “I think the thing that is most important is what the kids give back.”
“The high-fives at the end of the games, the hugs when they get their senior recognition night or their rose and their flowers,” she said. “The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. That’s what makes coaching incredible. The athletes and what they give back. That why you coach. Watching kids perform at their peak and putting it all out there. That’s the stuff I remember most.”