Field-hockey

In hot, sticky conditions, the Belfast and Mount View field hockey teams continued to trend in different directions at the conclusion of play Tuesday, Sept. 5 as the Lions chalked up another win and the Mustangs another loss.

In a pair of home contests, the Lions swung to a 6-0 victory over Gardiner, while the Mustangs came up on the short end of an 8-0 decision against Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield.