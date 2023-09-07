In hot, sticky conditions, the Belfast and Mount View field hockey teams continued to trend in different directions at the conclusion of play Tuesday, Sept. 5 as the Lions chalked up another win and the Mustangs another loss.
In a pair of home contests, the Lions swung to a 6-0 victory over Gardiner, while the Mustangs came up on the short end of an 8-0 decision against Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield.
Those trends continued Thursday, Sept. 7 as the Lions roared past Winslow 10-0, while the Mustangs were downed 9-0 against Gardiner.
The following is a breakdown of those games:
Belfast 10, Winslow 0
At Northport Sept. 7, the Lions continued their offensive onslaught on KVAC squads with a double-digit win over the Black Raiders. Belfast led 5-0, 7-0 and 8-0 at the quarter breaks.
The Lions were paced by Payten Wadsworth (4 goals, assist), Bre Shorey (3 goals), Halle Tarbox (goal, 2 assists), Ava Markham (goal, 2 assists), Sophia Larrabee (goal), Jocelyn Veilleux (2 assists) and Lawless Desrochers (assist).
Belfast outshot Winslow 29-0 and led 13-0 in penalty corners. Nikki Shorey played in goal for the Lions, while Dominique Giroux made 12 saves for the Black Raiders.
Belfast 6, Gardiner 0
At Northport Sept. 5, the Lions continued to cage goals nearly at will with a shutout victory over the Tigers. Belfast led 2-0, 3-0 and 6-0 at the quarter breaks.
Bre Shorey pumped in four goals to pace the winners, while Lawless Desrochers and Ava Markham also banged the back of the cage for Belfast. Allison Friel, Payten Wadsworth and Halle Tarbox logged assists.
The Lions held a 15-6 edge in shots and 6-4 in penalty corners. Nikki Shorey made five saves for Belfast and Natasha Marshall four stops for Gardiner.
Maine Central Institute 8, Mount View 0
At Thorndike Sept. 5, the Huskies held the Mustangs off the scoreboard and blanked the hosts.
The Huskies were led on offense by Ashlee Jarvis (3 goals, assist), Hannah Weaver (2 goals, 2 assists), Charlotte Peasley (2 goals, assist), Bailey Churchill (goal), Madison Gillis (assist), Norah Jamison (assist) and Riley Williams (assist).
MCI led 27-0 in shots and 22-0 in penalty corners. Kelsy Stevenson made 15 saves in goal for the ‘Stangs, while Chichi Rivera got the shutout in the cage for the Huskies.