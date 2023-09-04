THORNDIKE — The Mount View football team’s home opener against Sacopee Valley of Hiram Saturday, Sept. 2 could not have gotten off to a better start.
But the Mustangs learned firsthand how you finish is just as important as the Hawks used special teams to jumpstart their offense in a big way over the final three quarters and soared to a 46-26 victory.
Mount View scored the first 20 points of the game — spearheaded by senior Wyatt Evensen returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown — but Sacopee Valley scored the game’s next 46 points.
Many of those Hawk touchdown drives started with supreme field position as the Hawks recovered three of four onside kick attempts in the first half following scoring drives, while also returning the opening kickoff of the second half for a score.
Mount View (0-1) was keyed on the ground by Dominic Nash (4 rushes, 20 yards), Chase Kenney (2 rushes, 10 yards, 2-point conversion), Brandon Schanz (3 rushes, 31 yards), Anthony Mathous (6 rushes, 38 yards, touchdown), Bo Spaulding (9 rushes, 37 yards, touchdown), Wyatt Evensen (3 rushes, 48 yards), Collin Jones (8 rushes, 53 yards) and Tony Viera (2 rushes, 38 yards, touchdown).
Quarterback Tyler Easterbrook led the offense for Sacopee Valley as he threw for two touchdowns and two two-point conversions, while rushing for two touchdowns and three more two-point conversions. Bradly Metcalf also had a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown for the Hawks.
After taking a 6-0 lead after Evensen’s touchdown, Evensen picked off a Sacopee Valley pass, which turned into a touchdown run for Mathous as the hosts took a 12-0 lead.
On Mount View’s next possession, a three-yard Spaulding touchdown and two-point conversion rush by Kenney gave the ‘Stangs a 20-point edge before Sacopee Valley’s large offensive surge in the second quarter.