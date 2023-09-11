Football

The Belfast varsity football team, in its first two games in the Class D ranks, have stumbled out of the gate and to an 0-2 start.

In its home opener Friday, Sept. 1 against Lisbon, the Lions came up on the short end of a 34-12 defeat before losing 44-16 on the road against John Bapst of Bangor at the University of Maine in Orono Thursday, Sept. 7.