The Belfast varsity football team, in its first two games in the Class D ranks, have stumbled out of the gate and to an 0-2 start.
In its home opener Friday, Sept. 1 against Lisbon, the Lions came up on the short end of a 34-12 defeat before losing 44-16 on the road against John Bapst of Bangor at the University of Maine in Orono Thursday, Sept. 7.
The following is a rundown of both contests:
John Bapst 44, Belfast 16
At Orono Sept. 7, the Crusaders jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in a lopsided win over the Lions. The game was halted due to lightning in the early stages of the third quarter.
Ryker Evans returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown in the loss for Belfast, while Andrew Hawes hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass and Elias Higgins rushed for a pair of two-point conversions.
Defensively, Haas (5 tackles), Andrew Fairbrother (4 tackles) and Tanner Carson (4 tackles) paced Belfast.
Lisbon 34, Belfast 12
At Belfast Sept. 1, the Lions could not dig themselves out of a second-quarter hole after a defensive lapse, which set the tone in the win for the Greyhounds.
The game was tied 6-6 after the first 12 minutes of play, but the Greyhounds ended the half on a 22-0 run and the Lions could not make up the difference.
“Outside of a poor six minutes in the second quarter, it was an even game,” said Belfast coach Art Fairbrother. “We are headed in the right direction and just need to clean up some mental mistakes.”
Elias Higgins was 12-of-25 under center for 190 yards and two touchdowns and one interception for the hosts, while Ryker Evans (7 catches, 96 yards, touchdown) and Andrew Fairbrother (3 catches, 34 yards, touchdown) led the receiving corps.
Kamin Wetherington rushed for 84 yards on 13 carries to lead Belfast on the ground.
The Lion defense was led by Andrew Haas (12 solo tackles, 3 assists, 2 fumble recoveries), Tanner Carson (8 tackles, 2 assists, sack) and Andrew Fairbrother (6 tackles, interception).