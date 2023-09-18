BELFAST — Fortunes can change so much from game to game, depending on how the ball bounces.
The Belfast football team, facing Old Town at Dennis “Bear” Bryant Field Friday, Sept. 15, got one of those favorable bounces — along with strong efforts on both sides of the ball — to earn a 14-7 win over the Coyotes.
“Friday night was a significant win for Belfast Area High School football,” said Lion coach Art Fairbrother. “Tonight was a complete team win as all facets of our team played their best game of the year. Our defense came up with two goal line stands in the fourth quarter. It’s nice to get that first win under our belt, now it’s onto our next opponent Winslow.”
Luke Littlefield was 5-of-13 under center for Belfast with 145 yards and one touchdown, completing passes to Andrew Haas (3 catches, 125 yards, touchdown), Ryker Evans (touchdown catch) and Eli Veilleux (catch).
On the ground, Elias Higgins rushed for 49 yards on 12 carries, while Gabe Wagner booted both extra points for Belfast.
The Lion defense was keyed by Haas (10 tackles), Tanner Carson (9 tackles), Andrew Fairbrother (7 tackles) and Higgins (7 tackles).
Belfast trailed 7-0 in the early going before Higgins led a drive deep into Coyote territory. Higgins completed a pass to Haas, who was stripped of the ball at the one-yard line. However, the ball came down into the outstretch arms of a diving Evans, who came down with the touchdown before Wagner’s extra point knotted the score.
“Luke made a nice read and hit Andrew Haas in stride,” said Fairbrother. “The Old Town defender did a great job stripping the ball, fortunately for us, Ryker Evans was in the right place at the right time and made a great heads-up play diving on the ball.”
Haas hauled in what proved to be the game-winning touchdown midway through the third quarter for Belfast.