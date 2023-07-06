LEWISTON — The 33rd annual Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic is set to kick off, as recently-graduated senior football players and cheerleaders will represent their high schools for the final time.
And of the more than 100 participating student-athletes, six are from the Midcoast, including three from Medomak Valley of Waldoboro, two from Belfast and one from Oceanside of Rockland.
Representing the East squad will be Medomak Valley’s Hayden Staples (running back), Belfast’s Kaden Bonin (wide receiver, defensive back) and Oceanside’s Jack Elwell (offensive line), while Medomak Valley’s Skylah Ward and Aaliyah Thompson and Belfast’s Angela Benitez will represent the East cheerleaders.
This year’s event will be Saturday, July 15 at Don Roux Field. The gates open at 1 p.m., with opening kickoff at 4 p.m.
The event was created to raise money and awareness of the Shriners orthopedic and burn care facilities available, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay, to children who need specialized care.
It also is a rite of passage for departing Maine high school seniors as the best of the best are selected to represent their schools.
The student-athletes, whom are nominated by their coaches and selected by a committee from the Maine Athletics Association, also commit to a week-long training camp prior to the game.
Each player is obligated to raise $500 for the Shriners to earn the opportunity to participate in the Lobster Bowl.
Last fall, Medomak Valley finished the regular season 6-2 and was the top seed in Class C North, as the Panthers advanced to the state Class C championship game. Staples was the focal point of the Panther offense and led the team in rushing, touchdowns and total tackles with 1,474 rushing yards, 19 touchdowns and 48 solo tackles.
Oceanside finished 5-3 in Class C North and advanced to the semifinals, with Elwell a key member of the team’s impressive offensive line.
Belfast finished 1-7 in Class C North, while Bonin was one of the team’s top receiving threats and all-around players.