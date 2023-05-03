Football

Football changes

AUGUSTA — The Maine Principals’ Association put its final stamp of approval on the latest two-year classification cycle at its annual conference on Thursday, April 27 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport, which included a few programming changes for high school football in Waldo County.

In fall of 2023, Belfast will shift from Class C North to Class D North, while Mount View will transition from eight-man small school north division to eight-man small school south.

