AUGUSTA — The Maine Principals’ Association put its final stamp of approval on the latest two-year classification cycle at its annual conference on Thursday, April 27 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport, which included a few programming changes for high school football in Waldo County.
In fall of 2023, Belfast will shift from Class C North to Class D North, while Mount View will transition from eight-man small school north division to eight-man small school south.
Belfast will be in Class D North along with John Bapst/Bangor Christian of Bangor, Old Town, Winslow, Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield, Foxcroft Academy of Dover-Foxcroft and Madison/Carrabec of Anson/Valley of Bingham.
Class D football traditionally is for schools with fewer than 500 students, though schools may petition to the MPA to play up or down a class. Belfast’s enrollment is 443.
Belfast was a longstanding Class B powerhouse in football — winning five state Class B titles, the most recent in 2003 — before moving from Class B to Class C when the state went from three to four classes in 2013.
Last fall, the Lions went 1-7 in the regular season and lost in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
Mount View began its varsity football program roughly 15 years ago in Class C and moved to Class D when the state went to four classes. The Mustangs later made the jump to eight-man football in 2020, one year after the MPA began to offer that option for schools with lower enrollments or declining participation.
The Mustangs will be in an eight-team region with Maranacook of Readfield, Sacopee Valley of Hiram, Traip Academy of Kittery, Dirigo of Dixfield, Old Orchard Beach, Telstar of Bethel and Boothbay Region/Wiscasset.
Last season, Mount View finished 1-6 and did not qualify for the eight-man small school playoffs.