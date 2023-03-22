BOSTON, Mass. — The 127th running of the Boston Marathon is a few weeks away, as more than 23,000 runners worldwide prepare for the world’s most famous and historic footrace.
And of that gaudy number of 26.2-mile pavement pounders, four from the Midcoast will test their mettle as they aim for personal-bests and strong finishes.
From the Midcoast, Susan Cooney, 54, of Belfast; Lindsay Powers, 45, of Rockport; Rob Fowler, 45, of Morrill; and Jasmine Fowler, 44, of Morrill have qualified to take part in the event. The Fowlers are husband and wife.
The Boston Marathon, first held in 1897, will take place on Patriots' Day, Monday, April 17.
If the quartet choose to participate — qualifying does not guarantee each runner will attend — it would be Jasmine Fowler’s third time running the marathon, while Rob Fowler and Cooney would run for the second time and Powers the first.
The Fowlers and Cooney qualified for the event by virtue of their finishes in last year’s Boston Marathon, while Powers’ finish in the Sugarloaf Marathon in May earned her the right to participate.
“Training up for April 17 this year has been a challenge, but really fun and rewarding,” said Powers. “I have amazing running friends who are super supportive and meet me at all odd hours of the early morning to get the miles done. We have such a great running community here. I so appreciate living and training on the Midcoast.”
The Boston event will have rolling starts throughout the morning, which begin with the military march at 6 a.m.
The professional runners (men and women) will begin at 8:37 and 8:45 a.m., while the majority of runners will begin with a rolling start between 9 and 11:30 a.m.
The race begins in Hopkinton — southwest of Boston — and concludes in Copley Square, located in the Back Bay in downtown Boston.
The course is not for the faint of heart and is far from a flat course as there are four hills throughout the 26.2-mile course, including the infamous “Heartbreak Hill” in Newton, which is the flattest of the four hills, but also the most draining of one’s stamina where it is featured so late in the course.
To participate, runners must record a specific qualifying time that corresponds to their age and gender or to participate through a charity group.
Statewide, 182 Maine runners are registered for the 2023 Boston Marathon.
The race returned to normal last year for the 125th edition after the race was canceled in 2020 in favor of a virtual run due to the pandemic and the 2021 race was pushed from April to September for the same reason.
The 2021 running of the Boston Marathon was the only time in race history the event was not held on Patriots' Day.