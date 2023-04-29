BELFAST — A handful of teenagers stuffed in a room playing video games. Backpacks strewn about with an ample supply of candy at arm's-length. The sounds of buttons mashing and excitement permeates the air.
No, it is not the bedroom of a typical teenager. It a classroom at Belfast Area High School and it is Esports. And it is one of the Maine Principals’ Association’s fastest growing sports.
Esports is, at its core, an online video game league that first began in Maine during the spring of 2020, when the pandemic shut down the spring sports season.
Mike Bisson, MPA assistant executive director, said, after three years of online play, 31 schools — or roughly 20 percent of the schools that participate in scholastic sports through the MPA — have at least one Esports team.
“We’re going after a kid that generally isn’t involved in school activities,” he said. “That this is their niche. And want them to be able to connect, be part of a team, working together with other kids to achieve a common goal. Those are the same skills we want kids to learn in athletics.”
Bisson said Esports arguably is the MPA’s fastest growing sport in recent years.
“Our fastest growing sports are volleyball and lacrosse,” he said. “But if you look over a three-year span, those two haven’t added 30 schools.”
Of the games available for schools and teams to participate in online, the MPA sponsors playoffs and state championships for Rocket League, League of Legends and Super Smash Bros.
Bisson said those three titles have more than 10 schools with teams, thus the reason why state championships for those are offered. He added the MPA plans to add a state championship for Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the fall as well as that title is projected to have more than 10 schools set to vie for online competition next year.
“There will be runner-up plaques and state championship plaques,” he said.
The MPA held virtual state championships for the first few years due to the pandemic, but held its first in-person fall state championships in 2022 and will host the MPA/PlayVS E-Sports spring state championships on Saturday, April 29 at Central Maine Community College in Auburn.
The finals will include:
11 a.m. — Rocket League — No. 2 Noble Knights RL vs. No. 4 MCI Garnet.
12:15 p.m. — Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — No. 1 MDI High School vs. No. 3 Freeport Falcons.
1:45 p.m. — League of Legends — No. 1 Cape Elizabeth LOL vs. No. 3 Noble Knights.
Championship games will be streamed by clicking on this YouTube link.
Bisson said PlayVS, an online website that hosts amateur Esports and offers scholastic high school Esports leagues, are partnered with the MPA and manage the season and tournaments.
If there are fewer than 10 teams interested in playing other available titles, students can play in what is called a time zone league.
“If there aren’t enough Maine teams that can play [for a state championship], PlayVS sets it up so they play teams from the east coast,” said Bisson. “So one week you’re playing a team from Virginia, next you’d play a team from Maryland and you just have a season that way. There’s no MPA championship, but they have playoffs at that level for them as well.”
One of those 31 schools who participates is BAHS, in its first year of organized participation.
Belfast finished 7-1 in the regular season for Super Smash Bros. and clinched the No. 2 seed in the eight-team playoff.
Belfast defeated No. 7 PACK Smash Garnet of Maine Central Institute (Pittsfield) in the quarterfinals before falling 2-1 to No. 3 Falcon Zero of Freeport on Wednesday, April 26.
Thus, Falcon Zero will face top-seeded Mount Desert Island for the state title on April 29.
Team members for Belfast included Ben Allen, Connor Bowles, Cole Clark, Ryan Eldridge, Daniel Fuller, Emerson Hackett, Francis Joseph, Matthew Levesque, Reilly Newton and Eli Thomkins.
Thomkins is the lone freshman on the team, while the other nine gamers are sophomores.
Team scores are best-of-three, with the top three players on each team facing off individually in a best-of-three format.
Fuller fell in the opening round to put Belfast in an early 1-0 hole, but Allen was able to rally from down one early to win two straight matches to tie the team match 1-1.
Eldridge then lost two straight matches, which, ultimately, bounced Belfast from the playoffs.
Thus, Belfast will not advance, in its first year, to the state championship.
Which Bisson called “quite the production” as CMCC, which hosted the first in-person state championship in the fall, utilizes giant screens in the school’s gymnasium to make it manageable for large crowds to take in the action.
“We want it to grow and we want it to be a big event,” he said. “I think we’ll see incredible growth over the next few years not only through the MPA but throughout the country.”