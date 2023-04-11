NORTHPORT — Jason Thurston is the golf boy — in reality as well as virtually.
The 13-year-old loves to play golf, but when not on the actual course taking his best swings at lowering his score, he is in front of a computer, of course, designing real and imagined virtual links layouts.
Thurston, a homeschooled eighth-grader who was a member of the Busline League champion Troy Howard Middle School of Belfast golf team in the fall, has created brilliant layouts so he can play at home or on the real world course.
And, more impressively, in fact, is the teenager has a bundle of clients worldwide and much of the money he raises goes to charity.
So, what exactly does Thurston do and how does he do it? Well, it is a bit technical, but lots of fun, creating imagined places to play golf — some of which include candy and dinosaurs.
And who does not like candy and dinosaurs coupled with golf?
Thurston has even designed golf simulations of real courses, such as Goose River Golf Course in Rockport and Sugarloaf Golf Course in Carrabassett Valley. Sugarloaf is one of the most difficult to play courses in the state and is not much easier in a virtual setting.
Thurston said he designs courses for the GSPro golf simulation software. He uses programs such as Inkscape, Photoshop, Blender and Unity, as well as those specifically made by the developers of the tools.
“I was determined, and started designing my home course for my simulator and eventually got six courses published publicly to GSPro, which meant I could be licensed by the creators of these design tools,” Thurston said.
The youngster said Open Platform Course Design (OPCD) is the name of the tools/group. He also uses Lidar elevation, which he processes in QGIS. The Lidar is usually obtained from the state/country’s government elevation catalog.
Thurston has designed courses for customers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Estonia.
“I also have done some fantasy golf courses made from either flat terrain that then would be sculpted, or taking some of my real courses and making them look completely different with palm trees, candy, etc.,” he said.
He currently has about 225 patrons on his Patreon, a membership platform that provides business tools for content creators to run a subscription service. It helps creators and artists earn a monthly income by providing rewards and perks to subscribers.
“And I’m really thankful for each and every one of them,” said ‘thegolfboy.’
On his Patreon, Thurston has fantasy courses like Candy Country Club and Dinosaur Preserve Country Club, coming soon. These are hosted privately on Thurston’s server that one can input into GSPro and download Thurston’s Patreon courses separately from the GSPro’s course server.
And, at this point, Thurston certainly is not into computer-generated golf courses for the money. In fact, he does it for the fun, to provide it to others and raise money for those in need.
“I have also done donations on my Patreon where I took all of my new patrons from that month and donated the money to a charity of their choosing, which happened to be Children’s Miracle Network,” he said. “I donated $340 and had an anonymous patron of mine match the donation. We raised a total of $680, which was amazing. I’m hoping to do more donations like this to other charities.”
Not to go down the rabbit hole of technical talk, or, metaphorically speaking, too deep into the virtual greenside pot bunker, but here goes.
Thurston has a Flightscope Mevo+ Golf Simulator room at his home, “which I have to play GSPro and I love it. GSPro works with numerous golf launch monitors such as: Uneekor QED and EYE XO, Flightscope Mevo+, Flightscope X2, Flightscope X3, Flightscope Xi, and Ernest Sports ES16 / Tour Plus, which are all officially supported.
“Something that makes GSPro very different from other golf simulation softwares is the fact that they have an OpenAPI, that means that if someone creates a connector for another launch monitor it can be used. These community-made connectors allow devices like the Foresight Sports GC2, GC3 / Bushnell Launch Pro, GCHawk, and GCQuad, work as well as, Skytrak, and the Garmin R10.”
Thurston said there are 14 “extremely” talented licensed designers for GSPro, with about four, including him, creating courses for clients around the world.
“OPCD was created mainly by three of them, but I don’t want to put a direct number on it because many tools are made by other people in the community,” Thurston said. “All of them have really helped me with the process as being the youngest designer, they really all came together to help and guide me.”
For a number of reasons, Thurston is a remarkable young man, on many levels. He not only designs golf simulated courses, but has written and illustrated four books. That is correct, he has authored four books and he is not even in high school.
When he is not being homeschooled, designing simulated golf courses and clothes, playing piano (he taught himself), authoring books, drawing or perhaps shooting or watching hoops, he enjoys playing golf. Lots and lots of golf.
He has played the game of his passion since age 5.
Thurston started a sports apparel company at age 11, has published four children’s books on Amazon and is writing more.
He said he has “tons” of sketchbooks, probably about 50, full of golf course design drawings “and the next step was just designing them on the computer,” he said.
While many young people are proficient around a computer, design and programming, because it now is their world, of course, Thurston learned by tinkering.
“I would say yes, and no,” he said of if computer work came easily. “I never really had that much of a game-design background, but I’ve messed around with random old computers and other techy stuff like that. I was very confused at first, but usually for me, when something clicks, it really clicks. After the first few courses, I became very proficient in the process and my courses had less issues each time I built them.
“Obviously, the OPCD design community is a lot of the reason that I got better, and I still have issues here and there that they help me with because you can’t experience every possible issue in a few courses. I also contribute when I can, answering questions as well as posting any new ideas/tricks I come up with.”
Thurston said his favorite golf course design, thus far, is Sugarloaf. “I played there in the fall and it was stunning. When I got back I recreated it for GSPro with the fall foliage and I think it looks fantastic.”
He said he also likes Goose River because it is where the young THMS Lions won their 2022 Busline League championship.
Thurston said while he loves to play golf, he usually only plays a handful of holes each time on the course. His best nine-hole score is about 50.
He does practice his golf often and has been as low as one or two over par for four holes.
“I’ve actually never really played a full 18-hole round in one day,” he said. “If I had to guess I would probably be around 90-100 [for strokes], but that’s just a guess.’
He said his favorite elements of golf are the different shots one can hit.
“You can really do different things with the golf ball so it’s fun hitting it lower, higher, etc. I don’t have a handicap yet. It’s just not something we have ever done. At some point though it would be nice to get one.”
Thurston said there are many things that make a well-designed simulated golf course.
“First off, it has to be accurate,” he said. “If you are building a real course you have to make it accurate. To do so, you have to get the correct Lidar, which are the slopes and contours of the course, and it has to be traced accurately in Inkscape.
“Secondly, billboards have to be on point. Billboards are 2D trees which are rendered out in the distance that create the illusion that detailed trees are in the distance. Sometimes billboards can show up fluorescent and they are way brighter than their full-detail counterpart. If that happens it can throw off a course and make the blending be terrible.
“Another big element is the planting and the texture of the course. If planting is random and looks natural with the correct colors and grasses it can really bring the course to the next level. Also, having what is called a satellite shader can make textures really pop. We can use a Google or Bing satellite overlay of the course and remove the trees and shadows using Photoshop and when you bring that into Unity, it makes the course look so much more realistic and just bring your course to that next level.”
Does a design come as he works through it or does he map it beforehand?
“I have a list of crazy ideas for courses that can be made in Unity,” he said. “For client courses, I try my best to completely recreate the course very accurately. I do choose the trees/grasses, but when doing a client course I replicate the real course as much as I can. The candy course was just a wacky idea that I brought to GSPro using a purchased candy asset for Unity and my home course (Northport Golf Club) as the ‘canvas.’ “
The son of Hana and Jason Thurston of Northport said he loves virtual golf course design and “it’s awesome how much I’ve leaned.”
For now, Thurston will use his golf clubs to continue to improve his skills on real world courses and, when he has time, the creativity of his amazing virtual golf courses using his computer and brilliant, albeit, young mind.