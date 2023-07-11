Golf

Northport logo

Photo courtesy of Northport Golf Club

 Photo courtesy of Northport Golf Club

NORTHPORT — The following is news from the Northport Golf Club:

On Tuesday, July 4, in a flag tournament, the results were: 1, Kevin Nickerson; 2, Caden Nickerson; 3, Tim Riley; 4, John O’Neill; 5, Kevin Dains; 6, Paul Doody; and 7, Robb Herron.