NORTHPORT — The following is news from the Northport Golf Club:
On Tuesday, July 4, in a flag tournament, the results were: 1, Kevin Nickerson; 2, Caden Nickerson; 3, Tim Riley; 4, John O’Neill; 5, Kevin Dains; 6, Paul Doody; and 7, Robb Herron.
On Wednesday, July 5, in scotch foursome play, Robb Herron and Paula Herron finished first gross 36; Jeff Dutch and Elaine Bielenberg, second gross 39; Terry Whitney and Maryann Ekberg, first net 26; Bill Farris and Megan Farris, as well as Steve Drake and Shirley Caler, tied second net 28; and Ken Gordon and Sue Gordon, fourth net 29.
On Thursday, July 6, in women’s day play, Ava Collins, Maryann Ekberg, Janet White, Brenda Boulier and Sue Gordon finished first at 39.
On Sunday, July 9, in points quota play, the team of Robb Herron, Mike Olsen, Greg McDaniel and Hank Mattson finished first at 122; Paul Doody, Dave Wentworth, Jenna Caler and Elaine Bielenberg, second at 120; and Kevin Dains, Steve Stanford, Caden Nickerson and Don Pendergast, third at 118.
Class A: Kevin Dains, first gross 74; Preston Ward, second gross 75; Robb Herron, third gross 80; Keith Parker, first net 68; and Terry Whitney and Kevin Nickerson, tied second net 72.
Class B: Caden Nickerson, first gross 82; Kelsey Richards, second gross 84; Greg McDaniel, third gross 88; Hank Mattson, first net 66; Paul Doody, second net 72; and Peter Doran, third net 74.
Class A pins: Preston Ward, 21-1 on the third; Jenna Caler, 5-3 on the ninth; Keith Parker, 17-3 on the 12th; and Kevin Dains, 2-10 on the 18th.
Class B pins: Hank Mattson, 39-8 on the third; Terry Fancy, 2-6 on the ninth; Greg McDaniel, 10-11 on the 12th; and Paul Doody, 7-2 on the 18th.