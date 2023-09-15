The regular season is slowly winding to a close for the Belfast and Mount View golf teams, with the two squads teeing off against one another in a match Thursday, Sept. 14 at Brooks.
The Lions swung to a 9-0 win over the Mustangs, while Mount View also fell by the same score to Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The golfer or golfers with the lowest nine-hole scores in each match earn medalist honors. Teams can play with six golfers as the low four scores count toward the team’s nine-hole stroke total. The team with the lowest four-golfer stroke total gains three points and each individual match is worth one point (or half if a match is tied).
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B qualifier is Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro, while the KVAC Class C qualifier will be held Monday, Oct. 2 at the same venue.
The top third of teams at the qualifiers — and/or any Class B team to shoot under 340 or Class C team under 345 for 18 holes — will qualify for the state championships, to be held Friday, Oct. 6 (Class B) and Saturday, Oct. 7 (Classes A and C), also at Natanis.
The following is a recap of both recent matches:
Belfast 9, Mount View 0
At Country View Golf Course in Brooks Sept. 14, the Lions roared past the winless Mustangs. Belfast prevailed by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 189 to 229 for Mount View.
Individual results, with Belfast golfers listed first, were: Caden Nickerson (41) defeated Cole Gerrish (49), Gary Gale (44) defeated Evan Fountain (50), Jason Thurston (50) defeated Garrett Fowler (63), Ethan Abbott (55) defeated Evan Aspinall (71), Jacob Lindelof 65) defeated Jonas Holmes (67) and Colton Luce (49) defeated Landry Moulton (69).
Nickerson carded a 41 to earn medalist honors for Belfast.
Maine Central Institute 9, Mount View 0
At JW Parks in Pittsfield Sept. 12, the Huskies emerged with a shutout win over the Mustangs. MCI prevailed by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 166 to 232 for Mount View.
Individual results, with Mount View golfers listed first, were: Cole Gerrish (53) lost to Owen Moore (38), 5+4; Evan Fountain (57) lost to Joseph Parker (41), 5+4; Ben Richards (66) lost to Carter Kennedy (42), 5+4; Evan Aspinall (66) lost to Noley Littlefield (58), 3+1; Garrett Fowler (58) lost to Jillian Plamondon, 4+3; and Jonas Holmes (64) lost to Heidi Dechaine (61), 3+1.