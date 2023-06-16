Golf

NORTHPORT — The following is news from the Northport Golf Club:

On Wednesday, June 14, in scotch foursome play, the top duos were: Preston Ward and Shirley Caler, 27; Larry Jones and Brenda Barrett, as well as Peter Hodgkins and Sue Hodgkins, 32.5; Keith Parker and Sue Kaufman, 33; Jeff Dutch and Elaine Bielenberg, 34.5; and Terry Whitney and Roxie Whitney, 35.5.