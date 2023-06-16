NORTHPORT — The following is news from the Northport Golf Club:
On Wednesday, June 14, in scotch foursome play, the top duos were: Preston Ward and Shirley Caler, 27; Larry Jones and Brenda Barrett, as well as Peter Hodgkins and Sue Hodgkins, 32.5; Keith Parker and Sue Kaufman, 33; Jeff Dutch and Elaine Bielenberg, 34.5; and Terry Whitney and Roxie Whitney, 35.5.
On Tuesday, June 13, in twilight league play, for Class A, Preston Ward finished first gross 36; Terry Whitney, second gross 39; Mike Knox, third gross 40; Joe Holmes, first net 34; Mike Olsen, second net 36; and Rich Olsen and Keith Parker, tied third net 37.
For Class B, Doug Wentworth finished first gross 43; Chad Otis, second gross 49; Hagen Chase and John Chouinard, tied third gross 50; Dan Drinkwater and Bill Farris, tied first net 37; and Don Pendergast, third net 38.
Class A pins: Steve Stanford, 9-9 on the 12th hole; and Alan Blood, 12-9 on the 18th.
Class B pins: Doug Wentworth, 11-0 on the 18th.
On Sunday, June 11 in Roger Lothrop member-guest play, the results were: Dick Clements and Eli Spaulding, first gross 64; Ian Sady and Andrew Dailey, second gross 70; Paul Doody and Jeff Day, as well as Kevin Dains and Dave Ames, tied third gross 73; Preston Ward and Eric Lacroix, first net 64 (overall champions); Mike Olsen and Spencer Olsen, second net 65; Kevin Nickerson and Charlie Pray, third net 66; Dave Wentworth and Jake Wentworth, fourth net 67; and Terry Whitney and Pete Webb, fifth net 68.
Pins (member): Preston Ward, 10-0 on the third; Ian Sady, 17-0 on the 12th; and Dave Wentworth, 1-4 on the 18th.
Pins (guest): Andrew Dailey, 10-1 on the third; Spencer Olsen, 11-5 on the ninth; Dave Ames, 24-1 on the 12th; and Jeff Day and Eli Spaulding, tie on 18th (distance unavailable).
On Sunday, June 11, in points quota play, the team of Alex Carroll, Jesse Johnson, Jim Desmarteau and Butch Littlefield finished first at 123; and Lisa Desmarteau, Bob Delio, John Chouinard and Dan Drinkwater, second at 116.
Alex Carroll and Jesse Johnson finished tied for first gross 71; Randy Berry, third gross 78; Robb Herron, fourth gross 80; Butch Littlefield, first net 65; John Chouinard, second net 68; Lisa Desmarteau, third net 74; and Greg McDaniel, fourth net 75.
Pins: Randy Berry, 0-9 on the third, 4-3 on the ninth and 12-2 on the 12th; and Butch Littlefield, 12-2 on the 18th.