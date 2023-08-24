Golf

The high school golf season is underway for area teams as both Belfast and Mount View of Thorndike were in action in season-opening tri-matches Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The Lions earned a split on the day in their road match against Medomak Valley and host Cony of Augusta at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro, while the Mustangs were dealt a pair of home losses at Country View Golf Course in Brooks against Oceanside of Rockland and Gardiner.