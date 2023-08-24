The high school golf season is underway for area teams as both Belfast and Mount View of Thorndike were in action in season-opening tri-matches Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The Lions earned a split on the day in their road match against Medomak Valley and host Cony of Augusta at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro, while the Mustangs were dealt a pair of home losses at Country View Golf Course in Brooks against Oceanside of Rockland and Gardiner.
The action continued for both teams Thursday, Aug. 24 as Belfast dropped a road match to Nokomis of Newport, while Mount View lost at home to Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield.
The golfer or golfers with the lowest nine-hole scores in each match earn medalist honors. Teams can play with six golfers as the low four scores count toward the team’s nine-hole stroke total. The team with the lowest four-golfer stroke total gains three points and each individual match is worth one point (or half if a match is tied).
The following is a recap of season-opening matches for area squads:
Nokomis 9, Belfast 0
At Fogg Brook Resort Golf Club in Palmyra Aug. 24, the Warriors shut out the Lions on the links. Nokomis emerged victorious by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 163-240.
Individual results, with Belfast golfers listed first, were: Caden Nickerson (42) lost to Alex Grant (34), 5+4; Gary Gale (54) lost to S.J. Welch (36), 5+4; Jason Thurston (58) lost to Daegan Trafton (50), 1-up; Ethan Abbott (60) lost to Caden Chretion (43), 5+4; Jake Lindelof (61) lost to Owen Buck (52), 5+4; and Colton Luce (64) lost to Hunter Goodblood (52), 5+4.
Grant shot a 34 to earn medalist honors.
Maine Central Institute 8, Mount View 1
At Country View Golf Course in Brooks Aug. 24, the Huskies prowled past the host Mustangs and to an early-season win. MCI prevailed by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 178-242.
Individual results, with Mount View golfers listed first, were: Cole Gerrish (49) lost to Owen Moore (39), 3+2; Jonas Holmes (69) lost to Carter Kennedy (47), 5+4; Evan Aspinall (65) lost to Joseph Parker (41), 5+4; Lacey Landers (63) lost to Noley Littlefield (58), 2+1; Garrett Fowler (65) lost to Heidi Dechaine (51), 4+2; and Landry Moulton (68) defeated Jackson Munger (69), 1-up.
Moore shot a 34 to earn medalist honors.
Oceanside 9, Mount View 0; Gardiner 9, Mount View 0
At Country View Golf Course in Brooks Aug. 23, the Mustangs were shut out on their home course by the Mariners and Tigers. Mount View lost to Oceanside by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 177-238, while Mount View lost to Gardiner by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 180-238.
The individual results, with Mount View golfers listed first, Oceanside second and Gardiner third, were: Cole Gerrish (45) lost to Noah McClellan (38), 4+3; and Jack Quinn (37), 5+3; Evan Aspinall (63) lost to Bryson Mattox (40), 5+3, and Austin Gould (39), 5+4; Garrett Fowler (68) lost to Levi Philbrook (50), 4+3, and Logan Cote (52), 3+1; Jonas Holmes (62) lost to Josiah Danforth (52), 3+2, and Brady Peacock (58), 5+4; Landry Moulton (68) lost to Parker Darge (49), 5+4, and Connor Tibbetts (52), 5+4; and Lacey Landers (65) lost to Caleb Danforth (55), 4+3, and Canaan Labbe (66), 2+1.
Quinn fired 37 to earn medalist honors.
Belfast 7, Medomak Valley 2; and Cony 8.5, Belfast 0.5
At Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro Aug. 23, the Lions swung to victory over the Panthers, but came up short against the host Rams. Belfast bested Medomak Valley by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 217-240 and lost to Cony by a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 181-217.
Individual results, with Belfast golfers listed first, Medomak Valley second and Cony third, were: Caden Nickerson (56) defeated Aiden Abbotoni (78) and lost to Alex Fournier (40); Gary Gale (52) lost to Brendyn Spear (53), 1-down, and lost to Ollie Rodrigue (43), 5+4; Jason Thurston (56) defeated Griffin Holgerson (61), 1-up, and lost to Zack Naddell (47), 2+1; Ethan Abbott (65) lost to Joe Wilcox (51), 2+1, and lost to Cole Hanner (51), 5+4; Jake Lindelof (63) defeated Konner Scofield (75), 3+2, and lost to Luke Johnson (53), 4+3; and Colton Luce halved with Landon Foster (no score available).