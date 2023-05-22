The following is news from the Northport Golf Club:
On Sunday, May 21, in the member-member championships, for men, Joe Holmes and Steve Stanford finished first at 66; Joe Duggan and Jim Boulier, second at 67; Terry Whitney and Caden Nickerson, third at 68; Greg McDaniel and Bob Delio, fourth at 69; John McKay and Peter Doran, fifth at 70; George Cushman and Dave Potvin, sixth at 71; and Keith Parker and Steve Drake, seventh at 72.
For women, Leslie Eaton and Lisa Desmarteau finished first at 72; Jenna Caler and Kelsey Richards, second at 74; and Barb Peaslee and Sue Gordon, third at 75.
Pins men: Kevin Nickerson, 12-6 on the third and 13-4 on the 12th holes; Larry Quinn, 23-10 on the ninth; and Keith Parker, 18-3 on the 18th.
Pins women: Lisa Desmarteau, 16-1 on the third; Sue Gordon, 26-4 on the ninth; and Jenna Caler, 44-6 on the 18th.
On Tuesday, May 16, in twilight league play, for Class A, Robb Herron finished first gross 36; Kevin Dains, second gross 39; Justin Sanderson, third gross 40; Alan Blood, first net 34; Paul Doody, second net 35; and Tim Riley, third net 36.
For Class B, Bill Farris finished first gross 43; Steve Drake and Greg Dutch, tied second gross 46; Ned Griswold, first net 36; Chad Otis, second net 38; and Jim Boulier and Don Pendergast, tied third net 39.
Class A pins: Alan Blood, 33-4 on the 12th; and Terry Whitney, 26-4 on the 18th.
Class B pins: Butch Littlefield, 13-1 on the 12th; and Don Pendergast, 28-3 on the 18th.
On Sunday, May 14, in points quota play, the team of John Hickson, Lisa Desmarteau, Kelsey Richards and John Chouinard finished first at 115; and Preston Ward, Tim Riley, Butch Littlefield and Dan Drinkwater, second at 111.
Mark Wallace finished first gross 79; Kevin Dains, second gross 80; Robb Herron, third gross 81; Preston Ward, fourth gross 82; Lisa Desmarteau, Tim Riley and Mike Olsen, tied first net 74; and Keith Parker, fourth net 75.
Pins: Terry Whitney, 7-6 on the ninth; Kelsey Richards, 15-10 on the 12th; and Jeff Dutch, 23-1 on the 18th.