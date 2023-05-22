Golf

The following is news from the Northport Golf Club:

On Sunday, May 21, in the member-member championships, for men, Joe Holmes and Steve Stanford finished first at 66; Joe Duggan and Jim Boulier, second at 67; Terry Whitney and Caden Nickerson, third at 68; Greg McDaniel and Bob Delio, fourth at 69; John McKay and Peter Doran, fifth at 70; George Cushman and Dave Potvin, sixth at 71; and Keith Parker and Steve Drake, seventh at 72.