NORTHPORT — The following is news from the Northport Golf Club:
On Tuesday, Aug. 29 in twilight league play, Joel Bartlett carded a hole-in-one on hole nine.
Class A: Robb Herron, first sweeps 39; Alan Blood and Kevin Dains, second sweeps 41 (tie); Rich Olsen, first net 33; and Keith Parker and Tim Riley, second net 36 (tie).
Class B: Chad Otis, first gross 41; Dan Eaton, second gross 45; John Chouinard, third gross 46; Joel Bartlett, first net 31; Mike Lannan, second net 34; and Chris Burrough, third net 36.
Class A pins: Zach Smith, 10-feet, eight inches from hole three; Steve Stanford, 29-0 from hole nine.
Class B pins: Chad Otis, 24-11 from hole three; and Cory Chase, 9-1 from hole nine.
On Sunday, Aug. 27 in points quota play, the team of Kevin Nickerson, Steve Stanford, Caden Nickerson and Peter Doran finished first at 124; Jesse Johnson, Rich Olsen, Greg McDaniel and Caden Nickerson second at 123; and Terry Whitney, Dick Clements, LD Balmer and Dan Drinkwater third at 113.
Class A: Randy Berry and Jesse Johnson, first gross 75 (tie); Kevin Dains, second gross 78; Robb Herron, third gross 80; Kevin Nickerson and John Sapoch, first net 73 (tie); Rich Olsen, second net 74; and Bob Delio, third net 75.
Class B: Caden Nickerson, first gross 82; Tim Riley, second gross 86; Greg McDaniel, third gross 88; Butch Littlefield, fourth gross 94; Kelsey Richards, first net 70; Peter Doran, second net 71; Mike Olsen, third net 76; and Dan Drinkwater, fourth net 77.
Class A pins: Ed Volkwein, 23-1 from hole three; Robb Herron, 12-9 from hole nine; Jesse Johnson, 17-6 from hole 12; and John Sapoch, 11-5 from hole 18.
Class B pins: John McNeill, 49-8 from hole three; Greg McDaniel, 15-10 from hole nine; Greg McDaniel, 17-7 from hole 12; and Caden Nickerson, 0-8 from hole 18.
On Wednesday, Aug. 23, in scotch foursome play, Jeff Dutch and Elaine Bielenberg, as well as Preston Ward and Ava Collins, along with Mike Webber and Pat Webber, tied first gross 40; Ross Gordon and Chin Chou, first net 29; Steve Drake and Shirley Caler, along with Larry Jones and Pippa Jollie, tied second net 32; Don Pendergast and Kelsey Richards, fourth net 32.5; and Matt Brown and Diane Brown, fifth net 33.
On Tuesday, Aug. 22, in twilight league play, for Class A, Kevin Dains finished first gross 38; Mike Knox, second gross 39; Steve Stanford, third gross 43; Tim Riley, first net 35; Jeff Dutch, second net 37; and Mike Olsen, third net 38.
Class A pins: Steve Stanford, 5-9 on the 12th, and 13-6 on the eighth.
For Class B, Bill Farris finished first gross 42; John Chouinard, Dan Eaton and Nate Griswold, tied second gross 46; Chris Burrough and Dan Drinkwater, tied first net 35; and Jim Boulier, third net 38.