Northport Golf Club tees up team, individual play Apr 24, 2023

NORTHPORT — The following is news from the Northport Golf Club:

In season-opening play, the trios of Randy Berry, Jenna Caler and Dan Drinkwater and Terry Whitney, Jeff Dutch and Don Pendergast finished tied for first at 71.

Randy Berry finished first gross 75; Jesse Johnson, second gross 77; Bob Delio, third gross 87; Terry Whitney, first net 75; Tim Riley, second net 77; and Greg McDaniel, third net 79.

Pins: Terry Whitney, 31-5 on the ninth hole; Tim Riley, 35-0 on the 12th; and Jeff Dutch, 19-10 on the 18th.

MaineStay Media/VillageSoup sports staff can be reached by email at sports@villagesoup.com.