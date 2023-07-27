NORTHPORT — The following is news from the Northport Golf Club:
On Wednesday, July 26, in scotch play, Ken Gordon and Sue Gordon finished first gross 35; Jeff Dutch and Elaine Bielenberg, second gross 36; Gavin Caler and Kelsey Richards, first net 25; Dan Eaton and Leslie Eaton, as well as Jim Boulier and Brenda Boulier, tied second net 28.5; Bill Farris and Megan Farris, fourth net 30; and Slim Peaslee and Barb Peaslee, fifth net 30.5.
On Sunday, July 23 in points quota play, the team of Mark Wallace, Caden Nickerson and Don Pendergast finished first at 120; Randy Berry, Steve Stanford, Elaine Bielenberg and John Amedee, second at 116; Mike Knox, Larry Quinn, Jim Kunkel and Dan Drinkwater, as well as John Sapoch, Mike Olsen, John Chouinard and John McKay, tied for third at 114.
Class A: Mark Wallace, first gross 73; Randy Berry, second gross 77; Kevin Dains, third gross 78; Steve Stanford, first net 70; John Sapoch, second net 73; and Larry Quinn, third net 75.
Class B: Caden Nickerson, first gross 82; Tim Riley, second gross 89; Jim Kunkel, third gross 91; Dave Wentworth and Kelsey Richards, tied first net 71; and John Amedee, third net 73.
Class A pins: Caden Nickerson, 36-1 on the third hole; Kevin Dains, 2-6 on the 12th; and Cliff Randall, 28-0 on the 18th.
Class B pins: Kelsey Richards, 4-11 on the third; Butch Littlefield, 29-2 on the ninth; Jim Desmarteau, 49-0 on the 12th; and Butch Littlefield, 23-2 on the 18th.
On Thursday, July 20, in women’s team net play, Mary Ann Darbelnet, Ava Collins, Veronica Westbo and Peg Wolley combined to finish first at 148.