Photo courtesy of Northport Golf Club

NORTHPORT

On Wednesday, July 26, in scotch play, Ken Gordon and Sue Gordon finished first gross 35; Jeff Dutch and Elaine Bielenberg, second gross 36; Gavin Caler and Kelsey Richards, first net 25; Dan Eaton and Leslie Eaton, as well as Jim Boulier and Brenda Boulier, tied second net 28.5; Bill Farris and Megan Farris, fourth net 30; and Slim Peaslee and Barb Peaslee, fifth net 30.5.