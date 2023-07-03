NORTHPORT — The following is news from the Northport Golf Club:
On Sunday, July 2, in points quota play, the team of Preston Ward, Kelsey Richards, Greg McDaniel and Peter Doran finished first at 123; Robb Herron, Lisa Desmarteau, Butch Littlefield and Larry Quinn, second at 120; and Randy Berry, Caden Nickerson, John Amedee and Dan Drinkwater, third at 119.
Class A: J. Heathe, first gross 67; Mark Wallace, second gross 71; Kevin Dains, third gross 76; Preston Ward, first net 70; Jesse Johnson, second net 72; and Jenna Caler, third net 73.
Class B: Butch Littlefield and Kelsey Richards, tied first gross 84; Kevin Nickerson and Larry Quinn, tied third gross 86; Don Pendergast and Caden Nickerson, tied first net 68; and John McKay and Dan Drinkwater, tied third net 71.
Class A pins: J. Heath, 5-9 on the third hole; Terry Whitney, 10-10 on the ninth; Jesse Johnson, 10-5 on the 12th; and Kevin Dains, 4-6 on the 18th.
Class B pins: Chad Otis, 10-1 on the third; John O'Neill, 5-6 on the ninth; and Chad Otis 7-10 on the 12th.
On Tuesday, June 27, in twilight league play, for Class A, Robb Herron finished first gross 35; Rich Olsen and Steve Stanford, tied second gross 40; Tim Riley, first net 34; and Paul Doody, Joe Holmes and Keith Parker, tied second net 36.
For Class B, John Chouinard finished first gross 44; Chad Otis and Doug Wentworth, tied second gross 45; Mike Lannan, first net 35; and Joel Bartlett and Don Pendergast, tied second net 36.
Class A pins: Jeff Dutch, 41-3 on the 12th; and Kevin Nickerson, 3-7 on the 18th.
Class B pins: Greg Dutch, 13-7 on the 18th.
On Sunday, June 25, in Ryder Cup play, for women, Elaine Bielenberg and Edith Roberts finished first at 69; Sue Gordon and Shirley Caler, second at 70; and Jenna Caler and Kelsey Richards, third at 72.
For men, Curtis Littlefield and Caden Nickerson finished first at 63; Joe Holmes and Steve Stanford, second at 64; Alan Blood and Chad Otis, third at 65; Cory Chase and Hagen Chase, fourth at 66; and Tim Riley and Don Pendergast, as well as Randy Berry and John Hickson, and Jerry Mehuren and Keith Ashey, tied for fifth at 67.