Golf

Northport logo
Photo courtesy of Northport Golf Club

NORTHPORT — The following is news from the Northport Golf Club:

On Sunday, July 2, in points quota play, the team of Preston Ward, Kelsey Richards, Greg McDaniel and Peter Doran finished first at 123; Robb Herron, Lisa Desmarteau, Butch Littlefield and Larry Quinn, second at 120; and Randy Berry, Caden Nickerson, John Amedee and Dan Drinkwater, third at 119.