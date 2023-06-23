Richbell records first ace on Country View's fourth hole Jun 23, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Golf Courtesy of Country View Golf Club Courtesy of Country View Golf Club Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BROOKS — The following is news from the Country View Golf Club:On Wednesday, June 21, Norm Richbell of Winterport recorded a hole-in-one. Richbell’s accurate tee shot came on the 125-yard, par-3 fourth hole. He used an 8-iron for the shot.Josh Tripp witnessed Richbell’s first ace. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags News From The Course Amateur Golf Country View Golf Club Recommended for you Biz Briefs Splendid July 7, 8 & 9 Sale at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries Kitchen Renovation! Thinking about a new kitchen…we can help! West Bay Rotary Announces Grants to Six Local Causes We’re hiring! Plus, Used Equipment/Specials Update: Week Ending March Of June 17, 2023 Breakwater Design & Build, Inc is hiring and ready to Grow our Team! More Biz Briefs Tweets by KnoxWaldoSports Local Events Biz Offers New Fairy Line added for International Fairy Day. SON LITTLE – Live at the Strand! – July 2 Maine Made Retail is available for all. Time to take a trip off the beaten path. Live at the Strand! SUNNY WAR – June 23 More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists