Golf

Golf ball

The following is news from the Northport Golf Club:

On Wednesday, May 10, in scotch play, Robb Herron and Paula Herron finished first gross 40; Dan Eaton and Leslie Eaton, second gross 46; Kevin Connolly and an unspecified playing partner, first net 33; Jim Boulier and Brenda Boulier, second net 35.5; Slim Peaslee and Barb Peaslee, third net 36.5; and Ken Gordon and Sue Gordon, fourth net 37.5.