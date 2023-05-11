The following is news from the Northport Golf Club:
On Wednesday, May 10, in scotch play, Robb Herron and Paula Herron finished first gross 40; Dan Eaton and Leslie Eaton, second gross 46; Kevin Connolly and an unspecified playing partner, first net 33; Jim Boulier and Brenda Boulier, second net 35.5; Slim Peaslee and Barb Peaslee, third net 36.5; and Ken Gordon and Sue Gordon, fourth net 37.5.
On Tuesday, May 9, in twilight league play, for Class A, Kevin Dains finished first gross 41; Rich Olsen, second gross 43; Keith Parker, third gross 45; Mike Olsen, first net 38; and Steve Stanford and Terry Whitney, tied second net 39.
Class A pins: Rich Olsen, 21-5 on the third hole; and Mike Olsen, 13-1 on the ninth.
For Class B, Butch Littlefield and Cory Chase finished tied for first gross at 47; Ned Griswold, third gross 48; Hagen Chase, first net 35; Mike Lannan, second net 36; and Jim Boulier, third net 39.
Class B pins: Ned Griswold, 12-9 on the ninth.
On Sunday, May 6, in points quota play, the team of Randy Berry, Rich Olsen, Rick Cronin and Butch Littlefield finished first at 112; Kevin Dains, Terry Whitney, Kelsey Richards and Peter Doran, second at 109; and Mark Wallace, Kevin Nickerson, Mike Olsen and Hank Mattson, third at 108.
For Class A, Mark Wallace finished first gross 74; Randy Berry, second gross 76; Preston Ward, third gross 80; Net Kevin Dains and Jesse Johnson, tied first net 74; and Keith Parker, third net 75.
For Class B, Steve Stanford finished first gross 83; Mike Olsen, second gross 89; Paul Doody, third gross 90; Rick Cronin, first net 75; and Peter Doran, and Butch Littlefield, tied second net 76.
Class A pins: Kevin Dains, 6-3 on the third; and Kevin Nickerson, 7-7 on the 18th.