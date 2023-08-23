BELFAST — Disc golf, one of the fastest growing sports in the country, has found a home course in the heart of Waldo County.
Scott Cournoyer, a local coach and involved community member, has begun work on a disc golf course on the cross-country course at Troy Howard Middle School.
Nine baskets, along with nine tee pads and nine concrete footers to put the baskets in, were donated by Patti Grover, former owner of Legacy Farms Disc Golf in Winterport.
Grover made the decision to close Legacy Farms in July after opening in 2020. Her husband, Henry, who largely maintained the course, passed away last year.
“Disc golf is a sport that anyone from the age of 2-92 can get out and play and enjoy,” she said. “I didn’t want to sell the baskets. I wanted to donate them.”
The other nine baskets, tee pads and concrete footers were donated to the Winterport Parks and Recreation Department.
The course will be called Henry's Legacy, in memory of Grover.
Cournoyer spoke with Belfast Area High School athletic director Susan Robbins, Troy Howard Middle School principal Bruce Bailey and Dale Nealey, the latter who designed the cross-country course and is still very much involved in that sport on a local level.
All three gave their blessings for the new course.
“It’s not going to interfere with the cross-country course,” said Nealey. “There’s no concerns on my part. I think it’s a great thing for the community. The more people out on that course and enjoying the fresh air and exercise, the better off our community is.”
“I wanted to be open in communication and have everyone know this is not going to harm the cross-country trails in any way,” said Cournoyer. “What we’re planning on doing is basically making the cross-country course dual use. So you can walk the cross country trails to get to the next pad or the next basket. And they serve as the fairway for each of the holes.”
The cross-country course is used statewide as it is the home course of the Festival of Champions — the state’s largest cross country race — and regional and state championship races. It is also the site for the 2023 New England Interscholastic Championship Meet in November.
The disc golf course is currently playable with Cournoyer asking local disc golfers to play the course and give him any input. Once the layout for the first nine holes becomes official, they plan to bury to concrete footers and firmly install the baskets.
The tee pads right now are three quarter-inch rubber mats, but the plan is to eventually replace those with concrete tee pads as well.
The long-term goal, according to Cournoyer, is to have a full, 18-hole course within two years. That will involve fundraising, donations and any outside financial assistance available to purchase nine more baskets.
“It’s a great opportunity for the kids to get outside and try something new,” said Cournoyer. “A sport that is easy to pick up and difficult to master. Similar to regular golf. And I think the opportunity was screaming to have a course at Troy Howard because of the gorgeous cross-country course that is already there. It’s an absolutely perfect fit to transition those baskets and, in my eyes, it’s an opportunity to honor the late Henry Grover, who passed away and was the one who maintained Legacy Farms. He’s the spirit behind why we’re calling the course Henry’s Legacy.”
There is a great deal of weed whacking to be done as well and other general maintenance, which Cournoyer hopes to find volunteers to assist with.
He hopes to turn it into a club sport at Troy Howard Middle School and also has aspirations to approach the Maine Principals’ Association about making disc golf a full-fledged varsity sport.
He added the Belfast Lions Club is also in support of the course as Cournoyer said “we are going to continue to foster that relationship and hope they will be a financial supporter for the program. That has potential to give us the resources we need to expand sooner than we planned.”
The course will have its grand opening with a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 2.
“I am very honored that they plan to name it Henry’s Legacy,” said Grover. “It’s so meaningful. Myself and some family are going to go to the dedication.”