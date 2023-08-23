Sports

Disc Golf basket

A disc golf basket — and eight others just like it — now rest on the cross-country course at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. 

 By Mark Haskell

BELFAST — Disc golf, one of the fastest growing sports in the country, has found a home course in the heart of Waldo County.

Scott Cournoyer, a local coach and involved community member, has begun work on a disc golf course on the cross-country course at Troy Howard Middle School.

