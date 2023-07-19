WISCASSET — Wiscasset Speedway continued its action-packed month of July with a full program on Saturday night, July 15.
The Group 1 show included double features for the Super Streets & 4-Cylinder Pro divisions, plus a 100-lap Enduro to end the night.
Due to a handful of rainouts in June, makeup features again were part of the stacked schedule along with regular races in Pro Stock and Thunder 4 Minis. To add to the night, children were treated to a "penny pounce" in victory lane during intermission, thanks to First Federal Savings Bank.
The feature action got underway with a 25-lap tilt for the Brackett's Market 4-Cylinder Pros. Points leader Josh Hall paced the field in the early laps but faded on the outside, to give the lead over to Ben Burgess. The young driver from Hartford held off a late race challenge from Reed Reno and ran to his first victory of 2023. Reno settled for runner-up honors.
The class returned to the track later in the night for a makeup 25-lap feature. Once again, Burgess was the dominant car and doubled his winning ways, as he grabbed his second checkered flag of the night. He was chased across the line by Taylor Lane and Jack McKee, but, unfortunately, both were disqualified for refusing post-race tech inspection. The second-place trophy went to Josh Hall, and Reno took third.
The Gosline Insurance Super Streets also had a pair of 30-lap features. In the first contest, sophomore driver Nick Morton took advantage of a front-row starting spot and led the race wire-to-wire for his first career win. He was congratulated by several of his fellow competitors for his breakthrough victory. Rookie Noah Haggett kept pace with the leader but was never able to close within four car-lengths and brought it home in second. Richard "Bubba" Pelton, division runner-up in 2022, made his first victory lane appearance of the season to claim the third-place trophy.
In the nightcap 30-lap feature, Maurice Young became the division's first repeat winner, as he withstood a couple of early-race cautions to grab the win. He was joined in victory lane by defending division champ Brett Osmond and David Greenleaf.
The Norm's Used Pro Stocks again rolled out a stacked and talented field of racers and provided the fans with plenty of action around the track. Two-time champion Nick Hinkley ended a winless streak that had lasted nearly a year. He grabbed the lead from pole-sitter Matt Beers and held off a late charge from defending champ Kevin Douglass to secure the win in the 40-lap feature. Douglass completed his strong run from deep in the field to finish second. They were joined by points leader and former champ Josh St Clair.
It was another popular win on the night and easy to see the relief on the veteran driver Hinkley's face. "I've been here (in victory lane) several times with these guys, but lately I've been back there looking at the back of their cars. This one feels really good," said thankful Hinkley.
The Sweatt's Concrete Thunder 4 Minis were light on car count but not action. As usual, the four-cylinder combatants cranked up the intensity around the 3/8-mile track, as they ran three-wide on several occasions. Veteran driver David Cook took the early lead and drove to his second checkered flag of the season. Mickey Landry Jr. finished second for the third time this season. Gunnar Josselyn made his first trip to victory lane for the third-place finish.
The final race of the night was the 100-lap Enduro sponsored by Chestnut Auto of Skowhegan. Ben Audet managed to put all but one car on the track a lap down to pick up the win. Phil Main Jr. led several laps in the early going but settled for the runner-up finish. Jeff Reed was third followed by Ken Turner and Adam Baker.
The individual race results from July 15 were:
Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pro Race 1 (25 laps) – 1, Ben Burgess, Hartford; 2, Reed Reno, West Bath; 3, Taylor Lane, Phillips; 4, Josh Hall, Mount Vernon; 5, Jacobee Thacker, Winthrop;; and 6, Chassidy Shorty, Winslow.
Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pro Race 2 (25 laps) – 1, Ben Burgess, Hartford; 2, Josh Hall, Mount Vernon; 3, Reed Reno, West Bath; 4, Chassidy Shorty, Winslow; and 5, Jacobee Thacker, Winthrop.
Gosline Insurance Super Streets Race 1 (30 laps) – 1, Nick Morton, Woolwich; 2, Noah Haggett, Wiscasset; 3, Richard Pelton, Scarborough; 4, David Greenleaf, Woolwich; 5, James Osmond, Wiscasset; 6, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 7, Keith Drost, Etna; 8, Kevin Sherman, Woolwich; 9. Brett Osmond, Wiscasset; 10, Maurice Young, Chelsea; 11, Mike Orr, Wiscasset; 12, Nicole Benincasa, Buxton; 13, Jason Oakes, Boothbay; 14, Chris Burgess, Hartford; and 15, Branden Sprague, Edgecomb.
Gosline Insurance Super Streets Race 2 (30 laps) – 1, Maurice Young, Chelsea; 2, Brett Osmond, Wiscasset; 3, David Greenleaf, Woolwich; 4, Nick Morton, Woolwich; 5, James Osmond, Wiscasset; 6, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 7, Jason Oakes, Boothbay; 8, Keith Drost, Etna; 9, Noah Haggett, Wiscasset; 10, Richard Pelton, Scarborough; 11, Nicole Benincasa, Buxton; and 12, Kevin Sherman, Woolwich.
Sweatt’s Concrete Thunder 4 Mini (25 laps) – 1, David Cook, Jay; 2, Mickey Landry Jr., Norridgewock; 3, Gunner Josselyn, New Vinyard; 4, Shane Webber, New Vinyard; 5, Derek Cook, Livermore Falls; 6, Brandon Alley, Topsham; 7, David Austin, town unavailable; 8, Kyle Moore, Frankfort; 9, Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 10, Kyle Willette, Winslow; and 11, Ricky Austin, Norridgewock.
Norm's Used Cars Pro Stocks (40 laps) – 1, Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset; 2, Kevin Douglass, Sidney; 3, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 4, Logan Melcher, Fayette; 5, Kelly Moore, Scarborough; 6, Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham; 7, Nick Calvert, Steep Falls; 8, Andy Gilbert, Jackman; 9, Jet Decker, Chesterville; 10, Daniel Harding, Fairfield; 11, Matt Beers, Farmingdale; 12, Shane Lane, North Anson; 13, Shane Clark, Winterport; 14, Charlie Colby, Newcastle; and 15, Conner Wenners, Edgecomb.
Chestnut Auto Enduro #2 (100 laps) – 1, Ben Audet, Vienna; 2, Phil Main Jr., Edgecomb; 3, Jeff Read, Brunswick; 4, Ken Turner, South China; 5, Aaron Baker, Brunswick; 6, Irving Doughty, West Gardiner; 7, Roy Glidden, Farmingdale; 8, Nathan Haley, Westport Island; 9, Dylan York, Damariscotta; 10, Alex Achorn, Cushing; 11, Jim Bradstreet, Topsham; 12, Caleb Willette, Winslow; 13, Kyle Dorey, Richmond; 14, Jarody, Augusta; 15, Skip Meservey, Warren; 16, Steve Bryer, Boothbay Harbor; 17, Wayne Johnston, Sabattus; 18, Dylan Heroux, Augusta; 19, Chris Sylvester, Topsham; 20, Kevin Steele, Richmond; 21, Wesley Colson, Hope; 22, Mike Landry, Madison; 23, Mike Carlton, Wiscasset; 24, Tameka Glidden, Farmingdale; 25, Logan Weir, Topsham; 26, Rod DiPietro, Fairfield; and 27, Jackson Read, Somerville.
Ken Minott works for Wiscasset Speedway.