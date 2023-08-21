Sports

WISCASSET — Clear skies and cool coastal breeze made for the perfect race day on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Wiscasset Speedway.

More than 60 drivers came out to compete in five different divisions as the program included the Portland Glass Strictly Streets, T&L Automotive Modifieds, Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models, Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis and the flex Chestnut Auto Roadrunners.

