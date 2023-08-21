WISCASSET — Clear skies and cool coastal breeze made for the perfect race day on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Wiscasset Speedway.
More than 60 drivers came out to compete in five different divisions as the program included the Portland Glass Strictly Streets, T&L Automotive Modifieds, Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models, Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis and the flex Chestnut Auto Roadrunners.
The spotlight event of the night was a 35-lap feature race for the Strictly Streets. Dan McKeage Jr. powered to the early lead over Landon Tapley, who scored his first career heat race win earlier in the night. McKeage held the upper hand for the first half of the race, but his longtime friend and competitor Wade Kennedy was quick to come through the field after starting in 12th. The two drivers squared up after a late-race restart on lap 22 and Kennedy took control of the lead as McKeage fell back a handful of spots. Kennedy maintained command through multiple cautions in the closing laps of the race to pick up his second win of the season. Alex Cromwell (first career podium) and Calab Emerson-Mains rounded out the top three.
Steve Reno held the early advantage over his son, Nick Reno, in the 30-lap Modified feature. The father-son duo battled at the front of the field as multi-time winner Ryan Ripley made his way through the pack. An unfortunate racing incident on lap 10 resulted in Steve Reno and Ripley making hard contact in turn three. This resulted in a red flag and neither driver was able to return to the track. Nick Reno pulled away on the restart and never looked back, as he secured the win and took over the points lead in the division. Adam Chadbourne and Bobby Mesimer rounded out the podium.
Logan Odone led the field to green in the 20-lap Roadrunners feature, but Chip Farrington made quick work of the field, as he took over the early lead. Noah McGrath followed suit to clear Odone for the runner-up spot on lap seven. Farrington held off the competition for the remainder of the feature, as he picked up the win as Noah McGrath and Ken Turner followed. Following the completion of post-race inspection, Farrington and McGrath were disqualified and Turner was deemed the official race winner.
Brent Roy took early command in the 40-lap Late Model feature, but 13-year-old Sylas Ripley remained glued to him, as Ripley overtook the top spot on lap eight. Ripley began to pull away, but Tiger Colby swiftly moved through the field, as he broke into the top 3 by lap 25 after starting in 15th place. Colby made quick work of Ripley on lap 28, to take over the top spot. Colby sailed into the sunset from there to pick up his third win in the last four races. Ripley and Brett Osmond followed to complete the top three.
The night concluded with a 20-lap feature for the Outlaw Minis. Jason Kimball got the early jump over Jeff Farrington and it was no contest from there as the field spread fairly quickly and Kimball maintained a healthy lead. He picked up the victory, his first of the season, as Jeff Farrington and Kyle Willette rounded out the top three.
The individual race results from Aug. 20 were:
Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis (20 laps) — 1, Jason Kimball, Pittston; 2, Jeff Farrington, Newcastle; 3, Kyle Winslow; and 4, Wyatt DiPietro Jr., Rome.
Wood Pellett Warehouse Late Model Sportsman (50 laps) — 1, Tiger Colby, Wiscasset; 2, Sylas Ripley, Warren; 3, Brett Osmond, Wiscasset; 4, Conner Wenners, Edgecomb; 5, Daniel Harding, Fairfield; 6, Jonathon Emerson, Oxford; 7, Ryan St. Clair, Liberty; 8, Colton Chubbuck, Bowdoin; 9, Brent Roy, Vassalboro; 10, Randy Barker, Wilton; 11, Will Collins, Waldoboro; 12, Alex Waltz, Walpole; 13, Dave Getchell, Cornville; 14, Kris Matchett, Skowhegan; 15, Frank Moulton, Pittston; 16, Chris Burgess, Hartford; and 17, Patrick Murphy, Woolwhich.
Chestnut Automotive Roadrunners (20 laps) — 1, Ken Turner, South China; 2, David Whitelaw, Readfield; 3, Kyle Enman, Durnham; 4, Logan Odone, Appleton; 5, Jeff Read, Brunswick; 6, Tyler Field, Warren; 7, Skip Meservey, Warren; and 8, Jason Meservey, Warren.
Portland Glass Strictly Streets (35 laps) — 1, Wade Kennedy, Sebago; 2, Alex Cromwell, Westport; 3, Caleb Emerson-Mains, Richmond; 4, Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham; 5, Mac Hannan Jr. Washington; 6, Scott Eck, Lisbon; 7, Dale Lawrence, Lisbon Falls; 8, Brady Romano, Livermore Falls; 9, Shawn Emery, Limington; 10, Garrett Lieter, Livermore; 11, Landon Tapley, Washington; 12, Chuck Wagstaff, Boothbay Harbor; 13, Scott Wiggin, Somersworth, N.H.; 14, Jeff Minchin Jr., Pittston; 15, Andrew Glynn, Farmingdale; 16, Ed Pierpont, Jefferson; 17, Kurt Hewins, Turner; 18, Jeremy Glaser, Appleton; 19, Ashton Burgess, Waterville; 20, Joe Harriman, Montville; 21, Ethan Dinsmore, Hope; and 22, Zach Emerson, Sabattus.
T&L Automotive Modifieds — 1, Nick Reno, West Bath; 2, Adam Chadbourne, Woolwich; 3, Bobby Mesimer, Woolwich; 4, Jeff Meserve, Saco; 5, Doug Phillips, Phillips; 6, Steve Reno, West Bath; 7, Ryan Ripley, Thomaston; 8, Ryan Robinson, Clinton
Amy Worrey works for Wiscasset Speedway.