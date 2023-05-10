Sports

WISCASSET — The track went under the lights for the first time this season on Saturday, May 6 as Wiscasset Speedway welcomed the second week of Group 1 competition.

The loaded program was sponsored by Coastal Auto Parts and included the Sweatt’s Concrete Thunder 4 Minis, Norm’s Used Car Pro Stocks, Brackett’s Market 4 Cylinder Pros, Gosline Insurance Super Streets and the Wicked Good Outlaws/Late Models.

