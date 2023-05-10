WISCASSET — The track went under the lights for the first time this season on Saturday, May 6 as Wiscasset Speedway welcomed the second week of Group 1 competition.
The loaded program was sponsored by Coastal Auto Parts and included the Sweatt’s Concrete Thunder 4 Minis, Norm’s Used Car Pro Stocks, Brackett’s Market 4 Cylinder Pros, Gosline Insurance Super Streets and the Wicked Good Outlaws/Late Models.
The Thunder 4 Minis kicked off the program with their spotlight 35-lap feature. Michael Golding took off with the early lead but Zach Audet was on the charge early, as he broke the top five on lap 3 after starting at the end of the field.
A few early cautions brought the field together and Mickey Landry took advantage, as he took over the top spot as Golding began to descend through the field. Audet was all over Landry’s back bumper in the coming laps, as he waited to strike. Audet took the reins on lap 11 and held off his competitors throughout the remainder of the feature. Mickey Landry Jr. and Derek Cook rounded out the podium.
There was a frightening incident on lap 1 of the Wicked Good Outlaw feature which involved Marco Gilbert, Kevin Sherman and Doug Picard. The three drivers tangled in turn one and Sherman, ultimately, ended on his roof. The race was immediately red-flagged and all three drivers miraculously walked away from the carnage.
Following the accident, two drivers were left on the track. The race was reduced to 10 laps and Paul Soquette and James Osmond put on a show for the fans. Soquette picked up the victory, as he scored his first career win at Wiscasset Speedway.
Nick Calvert led the charge in the 40-lap Pro Stock feature. Logan Melcher was on his toes, as he took over the top spot on lap 10. Josh St. Clair powered through the field behind the leaders, as he overtook Matt Beers for third on lap 13 before he stole second from Nick Calvert. David Getchell took a spin behind the leaders on lap 25, which collected Jamie Wright and Matt Beers. Getchell’s car drained radiator fluid onto the track, which resulted in a red flag.
St. Clair took over on the restart and held strong after a late-race caution, as he sailed to the victory on his birthday. Logan Melcher and Nick Hinkley rounded out the podium.
Dave Foster won the heat race in the Wicked Good Late Models and carried his success into the feature, as he scored the victory over Jim Kinney and Norman Judkins.
Jack McKee missed a shift on the initial start of the 25-lap 4-Cylinder Pro feature. The field stacked up behind him and Josh Hall's and Reed Reno’s cars were left with damage, which resulted in a caution.
The three drivers returned to the track for the restart and Josh Hall was on a mission, as he took his competitors three-wide for the lead. Hall succeeded in his attempt, as he pulled away with the top spot. Nobody was any match for Hall in the closing laps of the race as he sailed to the victory. Reno and McKee rounded out the top three.
The night concluded with a 30-lap feature from the Super Streets where Maurice Young took off with the early lead over Bubba Pelton. Nick Morton cleared Pelton for second on lap 16 and began chasing down the leader. Rookie Noah Haggett also was on the move in the closing laps of the race, as he too over third with just two laps to go. Morton attempted a Hail Mary on the final lap of the feature, as he pulled to Maurice Young’s outside door to challenge for the top spot. Young held him off, as he picked up his first feature victory in six years at Wiscasset Speedway.
The win was momentous for Young as he is the most decorated champion (7 career championships) in Wiscasset history. The second-place finish also was Nick Morton’s first career top three and third-place finisher Noah Haggett scored his first career Super Streets podium as well.
The individual race results were:
Sweatts Concrete Thunder 4 Mini (35 laps) — 1, Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2, Mickey Landry Jr., Norridgewock; 3, Derek Cook, Livermore Falls; 4, Michael Golding, Pownal; 5, Bruce Hall Jr., Chesterville; 6, Donnie Fletcher, Farmington; 7, Gunner Josselyn, New Vinyard; 8, Shane Webber, New Vinyard; 9, Ches Williams, Hope; 10, Kyle Moore, Frankfort; 11, Adam O’Neil, Oxford; 12, Ryan Stilwell, Lamoine; 13, Ricky Austin, Norridgewock; and 14, Andrew Arlen, Camanche, Iowa.
Norm's Used Car Pro Stocks (40 laps) — 1, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 2, Logan Melcher, Fayette; 3, Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset; 4, Kevin Douglass, Sidney; 5, Daniel Harding, Fairfield; 6, Nick Calvert, Steep Falls; 7, Miller Buzzell, East Baldwin; 8, Andy Gilbert, Jackman; 9, Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham; 10, Matt Beers, Farmingdale; 11, Jamie Wright, Woolwich; 12, Dave Getchell, Cornville; and 13, Branden Fowler, Rome.
Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pro (25 laps) — 1, Josh Hall, Mount Vernon; 2, Reed Reno, West Bath; 3, Jack McKee, Dixmont; 4, Taylor Lane, Phillips; 5, Jacobe Thacker, Winthrop; and 6, Ben Burgess, Hartford.
Gosline Insurance Group Super Streets (30 laps) — 1, Maurice Young, Chelsea; 2, Nick Morton, Woolwich; 3, Noah Haggett, Wiscasset; 4, Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 5, Richard Pelton, Scarborough; 6, Ryan Ripley, Warren; 7, James Osmond, Wiscasset; 8, Keith Drost, Etna; 9, Kevin Sherman, Woolwich; 10, Nicole Benincasa, Buxton; 11, Mike Orr, Wiscasset; 12, David Greenleaf, Woolwich; 13, Andy Kaherl, Biddeford; 14, Branden Sprague, Edgecomb; and 15, Brett Osmond, Wiscasset.
Wicked Good Vintage Outlaw (10 laps) — 1, Paul Soquette, New Gloucester; 2, James Osmond, Wiscasset; 3, Marco Gilbert, Jackman; 4, Kevin Derman, Wiscasset; and 5, Doug Picard, Durham.
Wicked Good Vintage Late Model (20 laps) — 1, Dave Foster, Searsport; 2, Jim Kinney, Warren; 3, Norman Judkins, Casco; 4, Parker Long, Boothbay; 5, Keith Smalley, Warren; 6, John Pilsbury, no town given; and 7, Bruce Arsenault, Boothbay.
