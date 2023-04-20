It was a tough start on the diamonds for Waldo County high school baseball and softball teams on Wednesday, April 19 as Belfast teams — along with Mount View softball — were dealt season-opening losses.
The Lions came up short against Nokomis of Newport as baseball fell 9-4 and softball 11-1 in six innings, while Mustang softball dropped 6-5 and 27-4 affairs in a home doubleheader with Sacopee Valley.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Baseball
Nokomis 9, Belfast 4
At Newport April 19, the Warriors jumped to an early lead and never trailed en route to a five-run win over the Lions. Nokomis scored thrice in the first, second and sixth innings, while Belfast plated two in the second, one in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Luke Littlefield and Curtis Littlefield rapped hits for Belfast, while Nokomis was led at the plate by John Davis (2 hits, 3 runs, 3 RBIs), Connor Sides (hit, run, RBI), Aaron Moores (hit, run), Jacob Neumayer (2 hits, 2 RBIs, run), Grady Hartsgrove (hit, run, 2 RBIs), Jacob Bubar (hit) and Owen Menard (2 runs).
Ollie Tarbox, Curtis Littlefield, Eli Veilleux and K.J. Payson pitched for the Lions as the quartet allowed eight hits and three walks, with eight strikeouts. Neumayer and Sides pitched for the Warriors and allowed a combined two hits and 12 walks, with 13 strikeouts.
Softball
Nokomis 11, Belfast 1 (6 inns.)
At Newport April 19, the Warriors plated a pair of runs in the sixth inning and walked off with the mercy-rule win over the Lions. Nokomis also scored one in the first, one in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth, while Belfast’s lone run came in the fourth.
Jordyn Mackay tripled for the lone Belfast hit and Halle Tripp scored the lone run, while Nokomis was led at the plate by Cam King (single, 2 runs), Hope Brooks (single, run), Mia Coots (single), Meg Watson (2 runs), Raegan King (single, 2 runs), Addie Hawthorne (2 singles, run), Sydney King (single, run), Rachel Creswell (run) and Jenna Kawtelle (single).
Mackay pitched for Belfast and allowed eight hits and eight walks, with seven strikeouts. Mia Coots worked the circle for Nokomis and allowed one hit and one walk, with 14 strikeouts.