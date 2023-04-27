Belfast and Mount View were back on the high school diamonds on Wednesday, April 26, a scenario which saw Lion baseball as the lone Waldo County squad to pick up a win.
Medomak Valley of Waldoboro and Belfast split as Lion baseball picked up a 10-9 win, while Lion softbal dropped a 12-2, five-inning decision.
Mount View of Thorndike also came up short against Saint Dominic Academy of Auburn as baseball fell 1-0 and softball lost 25-7 in five innings.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Baseball
Saint Dominic 1, Mount View 0
At Thorndike April 26, the Saints marched into Mustang territory and went home with a hard-fought, one-run victory. The visitors scored the lone run in the fifth frame.
Calvin Jewett and Miles Carter rapped hits to pace Mount View, while St. Dominic was keyed by Miles Frenette (hit), Ethan Pelletier (hit), Jayden Lynn (run), Riley Daigle (hit) and Curtis Wheeler (2 hits).
Noah Hurd and Levi Winslow worked the bump for Mount View as the duo allowed five hits and one walk, with 15 strikeouts. Ashton Hammond pitched a two-hit shutout for the Saints as he walked two and struck out 12.
Pelletier doubled in the fifth for Saint Dominic and came in on an RBI-single by Wheeler for the lone run.
The opponents played an error-free game.
Belfast 10, Medomak Valley 9
At Belfast April 26, the Panthers jumped to an early 7-0 lead, but the Lions plated 10 of the game’s next 12 runs and edged the visitors.
Belfast plated nine runs in the second inning and another in the third, while Medomak Valley scored four in the first, three in the seconds and two in the seventh.
The Lions were keyed at the plate by K.J. Payson (2 hits, run, RBI), Bobby Banks (hit, run, RBI), Eli Veilleux (hit, RBI), Curtis Littlefield (run, RBI), Gary Gale (hit, run), Luke Littlefield (2 hits, 2 runs, RBI), Kayden Richards (hit, run, RBI), Oliver Tarbox (hit, run, RBI) and Ethan Abbott (2 runs).
For the Panthers, Chase Peaslee (hit, run), Hayden Staples (hit, run, RBI), Aaron Reed (2 runs), Matt Holbrook (3 hits, 3 RBIs, 2 runs), Sam Moody (RBI), Wyatt Simmons (hit, run), Walker Simmons (hit, RBI), Isaac Simmons (hit, RBI), Tucker Holgerson (hit, run) and Blake Morrison (hit, run) paced the offense.
Curtis Littlefield and Veilleux pitched for Belfast and allowed 10 hits and one walk, with four strikeouts. Holbrook, Isaac Simmons and Cole Winchenbach pitched for Medomak Valley and allowed eight hits and five walks, with five strikeouts.
The Panthers committed five fielding errors and the Lions two defensive miscues.
Softball
Medomak Valley 12, Belfast 2 (5 inns.)
At Belfast April 26, the Panthers plated a bevy of runs in the middle innings and needed only five frames to prowl past the Lions. Medomak Valley scored four runs in the second, third and fourth frames, while Belfast scored in the second.
Madi Boynton twirled a no-hitter in the pitching circle for the Panthers as she walked three and struck out five on 81 pitches. Jordan Mackay and Danica Gray pitched for the Lions and scattered 11 hits and four walks, with two strikeouts.
Medomak Valley's offense was led by Haley Puchalski (hit, RBI), Sara Nelson (hit, RBI), Peyton Eaton (2 runs), Addison McCormick (3 hits, 3 runs), Kytana Williamson (3 hits, 3 RBIs, run), Kaylee Kurr (run), Kendall Simmons (run, RBI), Boynton (2 hits, run, 4 RBIs) and Arianna Sproul (hit, run, RBI).
Mackay and Gracie Moore scored for Belfast.
Mackay and Moore reached on walks in the second inning and came in on a passed ball and fielder’s choice for Belfast’s runs.
Saint Dominic Academy 25, Mount View 7 (5 inns.)
At Thorndike April 26, the Saints needed only five innings to march past the host Mustangs. Mount View scored one run in the first inning, five in the third and one in the fifth.
Mount View was paced at the plate by Emily Richards (single, run, 2 stolen bases), Kelsea Doughty (2 singles, run), Madison Roux (single), Bailey Cartier (double, single), Brooke Dyer (run), Linsday Reynolds (run), Holt (2 singles, run), Maggie Natale (2 singles, run) and Jazlynn Totman (run).
Doughty pitched for Mount View.
Additional information was unavailable.
