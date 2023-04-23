Sports

It was a tough start on the diamonds for Waldo County high school baseball and softball teams on Wednesday, April 19 as Belfast teams — along with Mount View softball — were dealt season-opening losses.

The Lions came up short against Nokomis of Newport as baseball fell 9-4 and softball 11-1 in six innings, while Mustang softball dropped 6-5 and 27-4 affairs in a home doubleheader with Sacopee Valley.