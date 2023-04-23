It was a tough start on the diamonds for Waldo County high school baseball and softball teams on Wednesday, April 19 as Belfast teams — along with Mount View softball — were dealt season-opening losses.
The Lions came up short against Nokomis of Newport as baseball fell 9-4 and softball 11-1 in six innings, while Mustang softball dropped 6-5 and 27-4 affairs in a home doubleheader with Sacopee Valley.
The action continued on Friday, April 21 as Searsport bested Dexter, while Belfast softball swung past Cony of Augusta.
On Saturday, April 22, Mount View was dealt a pair of doubleheader defeats to North Yarmouth Academy.
The following is a recap of reported results:
Baseball
Waynflete/NYA 6, Mount View 0
At Portland April 22, the hosts emerged with a shutout win over the Mustangs. Waynflete/NYA plated one run in the first, one in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth.
Noah Hurd singled and stole a base to lead Mount View's offense, while Tanner Anctil (run, 2 stolen bases), Dakota St. Hilaire (double, run), Cal Nice (single, run, steal), Cooper St. Hilaire (2 singles, run), Jack Byrne (double, run) and D. Kullman (run) led Waynflete/NYA.
Dakota Harriman and Anthony LePore pitched for Mount View as the duo allowed five hits and three walks, with four strikeouts. Cole Lambert and Dakota St. Hilaire pitched for the hosts and allowed one hit and no walks, with four strikeouts.
Waynflete/NYA 3, Mount View 2
At Portland April 22, the hosts edged the ‘Stangs with a one-run win. Mount View scored single runs in the first and third innings, while Waynflete/NYA plated a pair in the first and one in the third.
The Mustangs were paced by Noah Hurd (single, run, stolen base), Stuart Knowlton (single, run), Levi (single), Dakota Harriman (single, steal) and Calvin Jewett (single).
For Waynflete/NYA, Tanner Anctil (2 runs, stolen base), Cal Nice (single) and Cooper St. Hilaire (2 singles, run) paced the offense.
Hurd pitched for Mount View and allowed three hits and one walk, with two strikeouts. Cooper St. Hilaire pitched for the hosts and allowed five hits and no walks, with four strikeouts.
Searsport 5, Dexter 4
At Searsport April 21, the Vikings bested the Tigers by a run to begin the regular season. Searsport scored four runs in the second and one in the fourth, while Dexter plated two in the third, one in the fourth and one in the seventh.
The Vikings were led at the plate by Ashton Ellis (single, run), Nate Ashey (single), Cole Ellis (double), Brady Clements (single), Kyle Larrabee (single, run), Tim Smith (single, run) and Gage Ellis (2 runs).
For the Tigers, Bryce Connor (run), Payson Rienhardt (2 singles, run, stolen base), Kayden Kimball (single), Will Spratt (double, run), Ben Bourgoin (single, stolen base), Willis Rienhardt (single) and Gage Beaudry (double, run) paced the offense.
Gage Ellis and Ashton Ellis pitched for Searsport as the duo allowed seven hits and three walks, with nine strikeouts. Payson Rienhardt and Spratt pitched for Dexter and allowed six hits and five walks, with four strikeouts.
Cony 15, Belfast 3
At Belfast April 21, the Ram bats came to life in the late innings as the hosts bested the Lions. Cony scored one in the first, six in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and four in the seventh, while Belfast scored all three of its runs in the first.
The Lions were led on offense by K.J. Payson (hit, run), Bobby Banks (hit, run), Eli Veilleux (run), Curtis Littlefield (2 hits, RBI), Luke Littlefield (hit, RBI), Kayden Richards (hit) and Brigham Graf (hit).
For the Rams, Parker Morin (3 hits, 2 runs), Davis Kibler (2 hits, 2 runs, RBI), Kam Douin (2 hits, 3 runs), Trenton Hayward (3 hits, 5 RBIs, 2 runs), Landon Foster (2 hits, 2 RBIs, run), Tyler Pelletier (2 runs), Jordan Benedict (3 hits, 4 RBIs, 2 runs) and Ethan Trask (hit) paced the offense.
Curtis Littlefield, Veilleux, Payson and Gary Gale pitched for Belfast and allowed 16 hits and five walks, with six strikeouts. Douin and Morin pitched for Cony and allowed seven hits and two walks, with 11 strikeouts.
Nokomis 9, Belfast 4
At Newport April 19, the Warriors jumped to an early lead and never trailed en route to a five-run win over the Lions. Nokomis scored thrice in the first, second and sixth innings, while Belfast plated two in the second, one in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Luke Littlefield and Curtis Littlefield rapped hits for Belfast, while Nokomis was led at the plate by John Davis (2 hits, 3 runs, 3 RBIs), Connor Sides (hit, run, RBI), Aaron Moores (hit, run), Jacob Neumayer (2 hits, 2 RBIs, run), Grady Hartsgrove (hit, run, 2 RBIs), Jacob Bubar (hit) and Owen Menard (2 runs).
Ollie Tarbox, Curtis Littlefield, Eli Veilleux and K.J. Payson pitched for the Lions as the quartet allowed eight hits and three walks, with eight strikeouts. Neumayer and Sides pitched for the Warriors and allowed a combined two hits and 12 walks, with 13 strikeouts.
Softball
Belfast 14, Cony 4
At Belfast April 21, the Lions went on the offensive — and then some — in a lopsided win over the Rams. Belfast scored three runs in the second inning, two in the fifth, five in the fifth and four in the sixth, while Cony scored a pair in the third and sixth stanzas.
The Lions were led at the dish by Kara Richards (single, 2 runs), Mia Winslow (single), Halle Tripp (2 singles), Jordyn Mackay (2 runs), Grace Moore (2 runs), Natalie Hamlin (double, 2 runs), Sydney Dawson (single, run), Maggie Metcalf (2 runs), Katience Parenteau (2 singles, 2 runs) and Danica Gray (single, 2 runs).
For the Rams, Suri Ramkissoon (single, stolen base), Torrie Webber (run), Abby Brown (run), Hailey Johnson (single, run) and Baileigh Burke (single, run) paced the offense.
Mackay pitched for Belfast and allowed three hits and three walks, with seven strikeouts. Ramkissoon pitched for Cony and allowed nine hits and nine walks, with six strikeouts.
Searsport 14, Dexter 2 (5 inns.)
At Searsport April 21, the defending state Class D champions started their title defense with a lopsided win over the Tigers. Searsport scored seven runs in the second inning, two in the third and five in the fourth, while Dexter plated single runs in the second and third frames.
The Viking offense was led by Lily Nadeau (single, 3 runs), Meta Wiseman (2 runs), Ana Lang (2 home runs), Baileigh Bagley (single), Mia Lang (2 runs), Laura Warman (run), Kiara Krumbholz (run), Addison Jacobs (single, run) and Ava Landre (run).
For the Tigers, Adilene Corson (run), Hannah Dean (single), Jozlynn Paige (single) and Samantha Lovely (run) paced the offense.
Lang pitched for Searsport and allowed two hits and two walks, with 10 strikeouts. Dean pitched for Dexter and allowed five hits, nine walks and six hit batters, with nine strikeouts.
North Yarmouth Academy 16, Mount View 0 (5 inns.)
At Yarmouth April 22, the Panthers needed just five innings to dispatch of the visiting Mustangs. NYA plated four in the first, seven in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth.
Mount View was led at the plate by Maddie Roux (2 singles), Bailey Cartier (single) and Lindsay Reynolds (single), while Michala Wallace (2 runs), Kialyn McIntyre (3 runs), Lily Rawnsley (2 runs), Jordan Nash (run), Hayden Wienckowski (2 runs), Cami Casserly (run), Anna Belleau (2 runs), Elizabeth Madden (run) and Ella Giguere (2 runs) scored for NYA.
Rawnsley pitched for NYA and struck out five, while Samantha Rainey fanned one batter in the pitching circle for Mount View.
North Yarmouth Academy 11, Mount View 8
At Yarmouth April 22, the Panthers edged the Mustangs by three runs in the second game of the day’s doubleheader. NYA scored one run in the first inning, five in the second and five in the third, while Mount View scored one in the first, three in the second, one in the third and three in the fifth.
The Mustangs were led at the dish by Emily Richards (single, 3 runs), Maddie Roux (double), Bailey Cartier (hit), Brooke Dyer (single), Esmae Cote (single, run), Lindsay Reynolds (2 singles, 2 runs), Jazlynn Totman (run), Maggie Natale (hit, run) and Samantha Rainey (hit).
Rainey and Munro pitched for Mount View and combined to strike out one, while Nash pitched for NYA and fanned six.
Nokomis 11, Belfast 1 (6 inns.)
At Newport April 19, the Warriors plated a pair of runs in the sixth inning and walked off with the mercy-rule win over the Lions. Nokomis also scored one in the first, one in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth, while Belfast’s lone run came in the fourth.
Jordyn Mackay tripled for the lone Belfast hit and Halle Tripp scored the lone run, while Nokomis was led at the plate by Cam King (single, 2 runs), Hope Brooks (single, run), Mia Coots (single), Meg Watson (2 runs), Raegan King (single, 2 runs), Addie Hawthorne (2 singles, run), Sydney King (single, run), Rachel Creswell (run) and Jenna Kawtelle (single).
Mackay pitched for Belfast and allowed eight hits and eight walks, with seven strikeouts. Mia Coots worked the circle for Nokomis and allowed one hit and one walk, with 14 strikeouts.
