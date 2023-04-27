Sports

Belfast and Mount View were back on the high school diamonds on Wednesday, April 26, a scenario which saw Lion baseball as the lone Waldo County squad to pick up a win.

Medomak Valley of Waldoboro and Belfast split as Lion baseball picked up a 10-9 win, while Lion softball dropped a 12-2, five-inning decision.

Varsity baseball and softball: Medomak Valley at Belfast Area High School on April 26 in Belfast, Maine.