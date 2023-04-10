BELFAST — While the chilly temperatures did not indicate as much, spring was in the air on Saturday, April 8 as the Belfast baseball and softball teams welcomed Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor for a pair of preseason high school diamond contests.
The Lion and Trojan baseball squads battled for nine innings and, ultimately, settled for a 5-5 tie, while the Trojan softball team earned a 6-4 win in three innings before the game transitioned to a full scrimmage as players freely substituted to a multitude of positions.
The following is a recap of the games:
Baseball
Belfast 5, Mount Desert Island 5 (9 inns.)
At Belfast April 8, the Lions and Trojans settled for a stalemate after nine frames (regular high school games are seven innings). Belfast scored one run in the fifth and two in the eighth and ninth innings, while MDI scored single runs in the third, seventh and ninth and a pair in the eighth.
The Lions were paced offensively by K.J. Payson (hit, RBI), Alec Rolfe (hit, run), Curtis Littlefield (2 hits), Kayden Richards (hit, run), Bobby Banks (run) and Ethan Abbott (RBI).
For the Trojans, Joey Wellman-Clouse (hit, RBI), Jay Haney (hit), Aiden Grant (hit, run), Jacob Shields (hit, 2 runs), Colin Sullivan (hit, 2 RBIs), Sam Sinclair (run), Matthew Levesque (hit, run) and Ryan Davis (hit, RBI) paced the offense.
Oli Tarbox, Curtis Littlefield, K.J. Payson and Eli Veilleux worked the bump for Belfast as the quartet allowed seven hits and four walks, with five strikeouts.
Jay Haney, Logan Blanchette, Ryan Davis, Colin Sullivan, Nick Jacobs and Nick Roos pitched for MDI, as they allowed five hits and 16 walks, with 15 strikeouts.
Softball
Mount Desert Island 6, Belfast 4 (3 inns.)
At Belfast April 8, the Trojans got a grand slam from Lexi Tozier, which paced the visitors in a win in a shortened game against the host Lions. MDI scored five runs in the first and one in the third, while Belfast plated four in the third.
The Lion offense was keyed by Kara Richards (single, run), Hayle Withee (single), Gabby Hoffman (run), Sophia Birocco (run) and Sydney Dawson (run).
For the Trojans, Tozier (grand slam), Addy Boyce (2 singles, 2 runs), Grace Horner (single, run), Alli Horner (run) and Taylor Grant (run) paced the offense.
Danica Gray, Jordan Mackay and Gracie Moore pitched for the Lions, while Addy Boyce and Taylor Grant pitched for the Trojans.