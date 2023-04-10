Sports

BELFAST — While the chilly temperatures did not indicate as much, spring was in the air on Saturday, April 8 as the Belfast baseball and softball teams welcomed Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor for a pair of preseason high school diamond contests.

The Lion and Trojan baseball squads battled for nine innings and, ultimately, settled for a 5-5 tie, while the Trojan softball team earned a 6-4 win in three innings before the game transitioned to a full scrimmage as players freely substituted to a multitude of positions.

