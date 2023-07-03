WISCASSET — Fan Appreciation Night always is a special time at Wiscasset Speedway.
Fans young and old get to mingle with the drivers they cheer, and children get to race their bikes on the same track as their heroes.
Saturday, July 1 had an extra level of anticipation as Group 1 divisions finally returned after three consecutive rainouts. Many had not turned competitive laps since early May.
Along with an on-track driver meet-and-greet and children's bike races prior to the racing, fans were treated to a fireworks show to end the program.
In between, there was a full card of action, including double features in the Pro Stock and Thunder 4 Mini classes, regular racing for the Super Streets and 4-Cylinder Pros, plus an invitational race for the Star Speedway Slingshots.
The Norm's Used Cars Pro Stocks kicked off the night with a 40-lap tilt. Seventeen cars took to the track led by heat winner David Getchell. The track action was fast-and-furious.
Third-generation racer Dan McKeage Jr. worked to the front and pulled out to a comfortable lead of nearly a full straightaway, while the division's top drivers steadily worked up from the back of the pack. As the laps wound down, former champ Josh St Clair broke free and steadily started to close in on the leader.
The two raced side-by-side for the final two laps as the excited crowd cheering them on as they worked the lapped traffic. The young driver from Gorham, with his twin brother in his ear as his spotter helping to guide, withstood the challenge of St Clair and nailed down the win, with a margin of victory of two-tenths of a second.
Reigning pro stock champ Kevin Douglass showed an exercise in patience and persistence, as he started 13th and got shuffled to the back of the pack twice before he finally picked his way to a third-place finish.
Two-time champ Nick Hinkley finished fourth, followed by hall-of-fame driver Kelly Moore of Scarborough.
In other action, the Sweatt's Concrete Thunder 4 Minis rolled out 20 cars for an exciting 25-lap race. Veteran racer David Cook made his season debut a good one, as he stormed to the front early and ran away with the victory ahead of Zach Audet and Ricky Austin. For Austin, it was his first podium finish of the year.
The best side-by-side race of the night came in the 30-lap feature for the Gosline Insurance Super Streets. Defending champ Brett Osmond and Kevin Sherman went toe-to-toe and wheel-to-wheel for the first 20 laps as Osmond finally drove around Sherman to secure the lead. He made it count to pick up his first victory of 2023.
Sherman settled for a hard-fought, second-place trophy. They were joined in victory lane by Josh St Clair, who had come off his runner-up finish in the Pro Stock feature.
It was a rough night for the Brackett's Market 4-Cylinder Pro Division. Six of the seven competitors were involved in a handful of cautions at one time or another. When the dust settled, Jack McKee secured his first career win. Ben Burgess finished second, followed by Reed Reno.
The flex race on the program was for the Star Speedway Slingshots, who had an off-night from their home track. Veteran Brian Caswell led the charge, as he won the 15-lap feature over Justin Galloux and Brad Weisman.
Due to the previously rained-out programs through the consistently wet month of June, fans and drivers were treated to bonus racing with extra features in the Pro Stocks and Thunder 4 Minis.
Logan Melcher showed why he is a fan favorite, as he celebrated enthusiastically in victory lane after he held off Josh St Clair to secure his first win of the season in the Norm's Used Car Pro Stocks.
St. Clair again made the winner earn his victory, as St. Clair stormed from 16th to finish with runner-up honors, and picked up his third trophy of the night. Kelly Moore was emotional in victory lane as he accepted his third-place trophy and celebrated with his crew member Seth Holbrook and his family.
The final race of the night was for the Sweatt's Concrete Thunder 4 Minis. Defending champ Shane Webber withstood several challengers and raced to his first win of the season. Behind him, a swarm of competitors battled for the remaining spots in victory lane. Webber's teammate, Micky Landry Jr., secured the runner-up honors, followed by Zach Audet.
The individual race results were:
Norm's Used Cars Pro Stocks Race 1 (40 laps) — Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham; Josh St. Clair, Liberty; Kevin Doughlass, Sidney; Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset; Kelly Moore, Scarborough; Andy Gilbert, Jackman; Daniel Harding, Fairfield; Logan Melcher, Fayette; Nick Calvert, Steep Falls; Brandon Fowler, Rome; Miller Buzzell, East Baldwin; Conner Wenners, Edgecomb; Matt Beers, Farmingdale; Shane Lane, North Anson; Dave Getchell, Cornville; Jett Decker, Chesterville; and Charlie Colby, Newcastle.
Sweatt's Concrete Thunder 4 Minis Race 1 (25 laps) — David Cook, Jay; Zach Audet, Norridgewock; Ricky Austin, Norridgewock; Derek Cook, Livermore Falls; Mickey Landry Jr., Norridgewock; Shane Webber, New Vinyard; Gunner Josselyn, New Vinyard; Bruce Hall Jr., Chesterville; Jeremy Farrar, Hebron; Gardy Dodge, Norridgewock; John Anderson, Bristol; Brandon Alley, Topsham; Adreonna Dodge, Freeport; David Austin; Adam Legendre, Mount Vernon; Carter Fillebrown, Auburn; Ches Williams, Hope; Ryan Stilwell, Lamoine; Donnie Fletcher, Farmington; and Cooper Jones, Wiscasset.
Gosline Insurance Super Streets (30 laps) — Brett Osmond, Wiscasset; Kevin Sherman, Woolwich; Josh St. Clair, Liberty; Richard Pelton, Scarborough, Jason Oakes, Boothbay; James Osmond, Wiscasset; Keith Drost, Etna; David Greenleaf, Woolwich; Nick Morton, Woolwich; Mike Orr, Wiscasset; Nicole Benincasa, Buxton; Maurice Young, Chelsea; Chris Burgess, Hartford; Noah Haggett, Wicasset; and Ryan Ripley, Warren.
Brackett's Market 4-Cylinder Pro (25 laps) — Jack McKee, Dixmont; Ben Burgess, Hartford; Reed Reno, West Bath; Josh Hall, Mount Vernon; Taylor Lane, Phillips; and Jacobe Thacker, Winthrop.
Norm's Used Cars Pro Stocks Race 2 (40 laps) — 1, Logan Melcher, Fayette; Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 3, Kelly Moore, Scarborough; Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset; Jett Decker, Chesterville; Dan McKeage Jr., Gorham; Andy Gilbert, Jackman; Charlie Colby, Newcastle; Daniel Harding, Fairfield; Matt Beer, Farmington; Shane Lane, North Anson; Conner Wenners, Edgecomb; Dave Getchell, Cornville; Nick Calvert, Steep Falls; Branden Fowler, Rome; Miller Buzzell, East Baldwin; and Kevin Douglass, Sidney.
Sweat's Concrete Thunder Minis Race 2 (25 laps) — Shane Webber, New Vinyard; Mickey Landry Jr., Norridgewock; Zach Audet, Norridgewock; Gunner Josselyn, New Vinyard; David Cook, Jay; Derek Cook, Livermore Falls; Ricky Austin, Norridgewock; Jeremy Farrar, Hebron; Ryan Stilwell, Lamoine; Adam Legendre, Mount Veron; David Austin; Brandon Alley, Topsham; Gary Dodge, Norridgewock; and Bryce Hall Jr., Chesterville.
Ken Minott works for Wiscasset Speedway.