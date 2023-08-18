Sports

Race bib numbers

CAMDEN — A Midcoast-based non-profit’s decision to pull out of three longstanding community race events has caused a ripple effect throughout the area.

One Community, Many Voices of Rockland, which has spearheaded the Megunticook Tinman Triathlon and Megunticook Race Festival at Barrett's Cove on Megunticook Lake in Camden, as well as the Ragged Mountain Scuttle at the Camden Snow Bowl, in recent years, has ended its relationship with those events, which leaves the future of two of the three in question.